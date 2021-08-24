Disney Reaches Deal With Unions on Vaccinations
Entertainment Janeen Christoff August 24, 2021
Now that the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has received full approval from the FDA, more companies are requiring vaccinations for employees, with Disney one of the latest to make an announcement.
Disney said that it has reached a deal with the Service Trades Council Union to require all unionized employees working at Walt Disney World in Florida to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by October 22, 2021, according to CNBC.
Prior to this announcement, Disney had mandated vaccination for all salaried and non-union hourly employees in the U.S.
A similar agreement has not been announced for unions on the West Coast at Disneyland Resort.
The Service Trades Council Union is comprised of six affiliate unions and represents more than 40,000 employees. Disney said that it would host on-site vaccination sites for employees.
“Vaccines are safe, effective, and free,” the union said in a memo to members Monday. “As of today, the Pfizer vaccine is FDA approved and is being offered by the company. Getting vaccinated is the best way for workers to protect themselves from this deadly virus.”
