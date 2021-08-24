Last updated: 01:02 PM ET, Tue August 24 2021

Disney Reaches Deal With Unions on Vaccinations

Entertainment Janeen Christoff August 24, 2021

Cinderella Castle 50th Anniversary Crest
Cinderella Castle 50th Anniversary Crest (Photo via Walt Disney World)

Now that the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has received full approval from the FDA, more companies are requiring vaccinations for employees, with Disney one of the latest to make an announcement.

Disney said that it has reached a deal with the Service Trades Council Union to require all unionized employees working at Walt Disney World in Florida to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by October 22, 2021, according to CNBC.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Masked cruise ship passenger.

Is the Cruise Vaccine Mandate Ethical?

Flagship Lounge meal.

American Airlines to Reopen Flagship Lounges This Fall

Aerial View of Cruz Bay, St. John in US Virgin Islands

US Virgin Islands Mandating Vaccines for Cruise Passengers...

Plane wing

Should Unvaccinated Travelers Be Allowed To Fly?

Prior to this announcement, Disney had mandated vaccination for all salaried and non-union hourly employees in the U.S.

A similar agreement has not been announced for unions on the West Coast at Disneyland Resort.

The Service Trades Council Union is comprised of six affiliate unions and represents more than 40,000 employees. Disney said that it would host on-site vaccination sites for employees.

“Vaccines are safe, effective, and free,” the union said in a memo to members Monday. “As of today, the Pfizer vaccine is FDA approved and is being offered by the company. Getting vaccinated is the best way for workers to protect themselves from this deadly virus.”

For more information on Florida

For more Entertainment News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff
Complete Caribbean Podcast

Complete Caribbean Podcast: Good News, Bad News Facing...

TravelPulse Podcast: CDC Doctor Discusses Vaccinated Travel vs. Unvaccinated Travel

Despite Delta Variant, Las Vegas Continues To Lure Headliners

$185 Million Entertainment Complex Opens in Puerto Rico

Disney Releases New Details About ‘The Princess and The Frog’ Reimagining of Splash Mountain

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS