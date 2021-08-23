Disney Releases New Details About ‘The Princess and The Frog’ Reimagining of Splash Mountain
Entertainment Lauren Bowman August 23, 2021
Walt Disney World is kicking off its ‘Princess Week’ with new ride details about one of its beloved princesses – Princess Tiana from “The Princess and the Frog”.
Last summer Disney Parks announced they would reimagine Splash Mountain at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World, but now we have finally been given more details on this enchanting new makeover.
The storyline of the ride begins at the end of the cartoon movie – when Prince Naveen marries and kisses Tiana, making her a Princess and turning them both back into humans.
Ride-goers will then join the two characters along with the alligator, Louis, others from the movie and brand-new ones through a Mardi Gras celebration like no other – complete with new music emulating the film’s soundtrack.
Princess Tiana was based loosely on Dooky Chase – restaurant extraordinaire in New Orleans, Louisiana. Disney Imagineers met with her daughter and now the owner of Dooky Chase’s Restaurant to talk about the Imagineering behind the new ride. The full interview is below.
Artwork from Sharika Mahdi is showcased as a pivotal inspiration to the design of the ride. Sharika Mahdi is renowned for her visual art, serving as an art educator and an alumna of the Young Aspirations Young Artists (YAYA) Arts Center located in New Orleans. Walt Disney World recognizes the significance of art, music, architecture and food in New Orleans culture and aims to honor this through the reimagining of Splash Mountain.
Sponsored Content
For more information on Orlando
For more Entertainment News
More by Lauren Bowman
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS