Disney Resort Cast Members Encourage Families to #HulaFromHome
Entertainment Mackenzie Cullen April 16, 2020
With all Disney resorts closed for the remainder of the coronavirus outbreak, cast members at the Aulani resort have missed sharing the Hawaiian art of hula with guests. To cheer up themselves and the folks quarantined around the world, Aulani cast members have launched #HulaFromHome.
The Aulani Hula is taught to Disney Vacation Club Members and guests through lessons at Pau Hana Room and performances at KA WA’A Lu’au. The music and lyrics were composed by acclaimed singer and songwriter, Aaron J. Sala, and the dance was choreographed by Kumu Hula Kaleo Trinidad.
The Aulani Hula is known in the resort for enabling the whole family to participate together, from small children to grandparents. A compilation of Aulani cast members and their families performing the dance from home was put together and shared on the Disney Parks Blog to encourage other families to join in the fun.
#HulaFromHome is just one of several efforts by Disney cast members to continue spreading joy to children and their families while the parks remain closed.
The Disney Parks Blog includes updates and behind-the-scenes features known as #DisneyMagicMoments, while cast members share their own stories under #DisneyCastLife.
For more information on United States
For more Entertainment News
More by Mackenzie Cullen
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS