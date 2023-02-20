Disney Reveals Star Wars, Throwback Disneyland After Dark Events
Entertainment Donald Wood February 20, 2023
The Disneyland Resort announced two additional themed nights coming this spring to the Disneyland After Dark festivities.
The two after-hours events include Throwback Nite and Star Wars Nite, both of which will feature themed entertainment, beloved Disney characters, one-of-a-kind photo opportunities, specialty menu items, merchandise and more.
Disneyland After Dark events begin with a three-hour pre-party from 6-9 p.m. local time and guests can then ride several popular attractions after regular park hours, from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
In addition, visitors will receive unlimited digital downloads of Disney PhotoPass photos taken during the party, as well as commemorative keepsakes, such as souvenir credentials and event guide maps.
For Throwback Nite—running on April 18 and 20—the after-hours soiree was the ‘50s and ‘60s, allowing travelers to relive Disney’s classic past with music and entertainment. The event will feature a nighttime spectacular dubbed Fantasy in the Sky, dance parties inspired by the era, treats paying tribute to the park’s early days, vintage photo backdrops and more.
Star Wars Nite will take place on May 2, 4, 8 and 11 at Disneyland and feature a fireworks show dubbed Star Wars: Celebrate the Nite, the March of the First Order at Tomorrowland, the Lightsaber Instructional demonstration, themed snacks and more.
A limited number of these Disneyland After Dark tickets will go on pre-sale for Magic Key holders, beginning February 21 on Disneyland.com. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on February 23.
Last month, Disney 100 Years of Wonder, aka Disney100, a celebration of the 100-year history of The Walt Disney Company, launched with nostalgic fanfare—and three major new offerings—at the Disneyland Resort, which will be the hub of the global celebration.
