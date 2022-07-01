Disney to Debut Tiana's Bayou Adventure in 2024
Entertainment Janeen Christoff July 01, 2022
Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is the latest Disney Parks attraction scheduled to make its debut.
In late 2024, visitors to Disneyland Park in California and the Magic Kingdom Park in Florida will be able to experience the magic, culture, art and history of the New Orleans community.
This latest announcement was made during ESSENCE Fest. A panel of Imagineers discussed how the region’s culture inspired the attraction. Guests then heard a musical performance from the voice of Mama Odie, Jenifer Lewis.
Disney Imagineers have done extensive research within the New Orleans community, consulting with academics, chefs, musicians and cultural institutions to accurately represent the region.
This means that visitors will be in for a special treat when the attraction opens in 2024.
As Charita Carter shared: “In many ways, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is a love letter to New Orleans. Like the musical city that inspired this attraction, Tiana’s second act is about a community working in harmony to achieve something extraordinary. She reminds us of an immutable truth we can all relate to: ‘if you do your best each and every day, good things are sure to come your way.’ And that’s a melody we can all sing along to!”
Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, which was first announced in 2020, will take guests on an adventure inspired by characters from the film, "Princess and the Frog."
The journey will pick up where the film left off. Guests will join Princess Tiana, Naveen and jazz-loving alligator Louis, traveling through the bayou, preparing to host a one-of-a-kind Mardi Gras celebration where everyone is welcome.
There will be familiar faces and new friends to meet along the way as well as new tunes inspired by the film's original music to accompany guests along the next chapter of Tiana's story.
