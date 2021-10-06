Last updated: 09:01 AM ET, Wed October 06 2021

Disney World Announces Upcoming Event and Show Openings

October 06, 2021

Walt Disney World's 50th Anniversary Celebration
Walt Disney World's 50th Anniversary Celebration (Photo via Brooke Geiger McDonald)

The Walt Disney World Resort is in the midst of The World’s Most Magical Celebration and the theme park announced several new and upcoming events and attractions.

As part of the 50th Anniversary festivities, Disney announced more than 65,000 employees are working across the resort and hundreds more will be hired each week as the theme park continue to open more resorts and guest locations.

At Disney’s Animal Kingdom, guests can currently enjoy the return of Chakranadi when visiting Asia and Kora Tinga Tinga in Africa, but the Tam Tam Drummers won’t return to Africa until early November.

Starting October 14, Yeehaw Bob will have his audience in stitches at the River Roost Lounge at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside. Disney officials also said the “Let the Magic Begin” show on the Cinderella Castle Forecourt Stage is now playing for early birds at Magic Kingdom.

The Disney Movie Magic cinematic nighttime experience at Disney’s Hollywood Studios returns on November 7 with a new sequence from Disney’s epic adventure, Mulan. On December 19, the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular show also returns to Disney World.

The beloved Disney Characters that show up in cavalcades, motorcades, flotillas and more will soon be available for individualized time in a themed location for photo opportunities, but hugs and autographs are still not permitted due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Disney Princesses are scheduled to return to Princess Fairytale Hall in Magic Kingdom Park, while Minnie Mouse will star at Red Carpet Dreams in Hollywood Studios and Mickey Mouse will be backstage at Town Square Theater on Main Street, U.S.A.

Disney World officially turned 50 on October 1 and launched a massive 18-month long celebration that gives patrons a chance to experience everything from new attractions, new entertainment offerings, new food and beverages and so much more.

