Disney World Celebrating Earth Week at Animal Kingdom
Entertainment Donald Wood March 23, 2021
To celebrate Earth Week, guests who arrive at Disney World’s Animal Kingdom theme park will be able to experience nature through engaging activities designed to educate and inspire.
Running between April 18 and 24, Animal Kingdom will host Disney character appearances, learning opportunities, specialty merchandise, themed food and beverage, a new Wilderness Explorer activity and more.
Travelers will be able to see Disney Artists bring their favorite characters to life by using animals for inspiration at the Animation Experience at Conservation Station, while teaching guests how to draw Dumbo, Terk, Squirt, Shere Khan, Simba and Scar.
Visitors can also set out on a series of self-guided, nature-themed challenges and earn a special Wilderness Explorer limited-time Earth Day Nature badge.
Travelers who get hungry or thirsty during their visit can enjoy themed samplings, including a selection of limited-time specialty cupcakes and beverages. Visitors can also purchase a Hunt for an Earth Day 2021 limited-edition Te Fiti Moana trading pin.
In addition to the Earth Week events, Animal Kingdom guests can marvel at unique animals and meet the newest arrivals aboard Kilimanjaro Safaris. Starting April 2, artisans will transform 40 tons of sand into a detailed sculpture celebrating National Geographic’s Secrets of the Whales.
