Disney World, Disneyland Add Secret Baby Yoda Cocktail
Entertainment Donald Wood January 04, 2020
Whether you have you fallen in love with Baby Yoda or not, Disney World and Disneyland have unofficially added drinks to their menu inspired by the Star Wars hero.
According to The Orange County Register, the Baby Yoda specialty drinks can be found at Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto in the Polynesian Village area of the Orlando theme park and Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar in the Disneyland Hotel.
Guests sharing their Star Wars drink experience online said the cocktail is made only at the request of customers and features pineapple and coconut flavors. In addition, bartenders are adding blueberry eyeballs and lime wedge ears.
Attention Baby Yoda Fans: Secret NEW “The Child” Drink Debuts at Disney: https://t.co/z36dhCxsni#BabyYoda #BabyYodaDrink #DisneyDrinks #Disney #Disneyland #DisneylandPark #TheChild pic.twitter.com/H4mvrNCuJE— Inside the Magic (@InsideTheMagic) December 31, 2019
The glasses are also wrapped in a cocktail napkin to make it look like the robe worn by Baby Yoda in the Disney+ original, The Mandalorian. A Disneyland spokesperson told the OC Register, “This is a great example of just how creative and passionate our cast members are.”
Carnival Increasing Drink Package Price on Shorter CruisesCruise Line & Cruise Ship
The Top 100 Restaurants in America for 2019Features & Advice
How to Eat Your Way Around Los AngelesDestination & Tourism
Disney isn’t the only company getting in on the Baby Yoda-inspired cocktail fun.
The Sheridan Room in Minneapolis recently debuted a Baby Yoda gimlet made with gin, lime juice and simple syrup, while Phoenix’s Lux Central bar made a Star Wars drink consisting of gin, pear brandy, matcha powder, lime juice and egg white.
Officials from Disney World and Disneyland also recently announced the theme parks and surrounding hotels and resorts are offering savings and discounts, including a free dining plan with qualifying purchases.
For more Entertainment News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS