Disney World Enticing Guests for Late-Summer Vacation Adventures
Entertainment Donald Wood July 24, 2019
For travelers looking to plan a late-summer vacation, Walt Disney World Resort has several limited-time experiences and attractions across all four theme parks.
Over the next few months at Disney World, visitors can experience Mickey & Minnie’s Surprise Celebration at Magic Kingdom Park and the nighttime spectacular IllumiNations: Reflections of Earth at Epcot, both of which end on September 30.
Epcot will also see the end of Guardians of the Galaxy – Awesome Mix Live! events at the America Gardens Theatre on August 18.
As for Disney’s Hollywood Studios, The Super Shindig dance party with Mr. Incredible, Mrs. Incredible and Frozone at Pixar Place will end on September 30. Guests who love dancing will also have to catch the Hakuna Matata Time Dance Party at Disney’s Animal Kingdom before it closes September 30.
Disney World also boasts several experiences and attractions that will continue into the fall and beyond, including the Move It! Shake It! MousekeDance It! Street Party at Magic Kingdom, Lightning McQueen’s Racing Academy at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and the Tree of Life at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
For those looking to save a few dollars when booking their last-minute vacation, the Summer One World Ticket is available for purchase now through August 23 for only $74 per admission (plus tax), a total price of $444 (plus tax).
The Summer One World Ticket offers guests one admission to each of the resort’s four theme parks and two water parks.
