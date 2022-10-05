Disney World Reveals Winter Holiday Festivities and Events
October 05, 2022
Walt Disney World Resort announced some of the sights, experiences, flavors and events coming to the theme park for the winter holidays.
At the Magic Kingdom Park, the separately ticketed Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party returns on 24 select nights between November 8 and December 22. Tickets for the party are limited and can be purchased for prices ranging from $149-$199 per person.
On nights when the Mickey party is not held, Cinderella Castle transforms to take on a magical holiday look, complete with special projection effects, festive colors and a rotating series of designs, including a Christmas sweater, a jeweled castle and more.
Sights, sounds and flavors of the holiday season are in store when the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays returns between November 25 and December 30. The park will welcome back “Candlelight Processional,” as well as a lineup of award-winning actors, singers and TV personalities, including Gloria Estefan, Josh Gad, Simu Liu and more.
Theme parks won’t be the only holiday-themed areas of the property, as resorts and the Disney Springs dining, entertainment and retail district will also be transformed into all that is merry and bright.
At Disney’s Animal Kingdom, a Merry Menagerie of life-sized puppets shaped like winter animals bring Discovery Island to life as they interact with guests alongside serenading musicians. After dark, watch the Tree of Life awaken as a series of wintry tales emerge from within, complemented by holiday-inspired music.
Hollywood Studios will transform the iconic Hollywood Tower Hotel into various scenes, including a Toy Story toy hotel, a snowy corner of Arendelle and more. The property also features a Santa Claus Merry Motorcade and Olaf’s “For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration.”
With holiday shopping in mind, Disney World is offering arctic attire and festive keepsakes as gifts, including items from Mickey’s Vintage Christmas collection and the plaid Homestead collection.
