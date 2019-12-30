Disney World Rings in 2020 With Dazzling New Year’s Eve Festivities
Entertainment December 30, 2019
Five, four, three, two … one of the joyous ways to count down to 2020 is being part of the over-the-top New Year’s Eve events at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. The Most Magical Place on Earth is so intertwined with the hope and promise each new year brings – it’s the perfect place to celebrate!
From champagne toasts to exquisite meals, dance parties to spectacular fireworks displays, here’s a sampling of the excitement in store as the calendar turns the page to 2020:
Theme Parks
Take a walk on the wild side for a fun and festive time as Disney’s Animal Kingdom stays open until midnight and DJs keep the night moving at Discovery Island, DinoLand U.S.A. and Asia. Be watching the iconic Tree of Life for a special countdown to midnight.
Magic Kingdom Park rocks out with DJ dance parties. Guests are invited to “grab your pardner” in Frontierland for a spin around the dance floor or catch the futuristic beats in Tomorrowland.
Guests can stake out their favorite viewing space as the “Fantasy in the Sky” fireworks show returns for two nights only (in place of “Happily Ever After”) to light up the night leading to the midnight countdown. Celebration nights: Dec. 30 & 31, 2019; “Fantasy in the Sky” will also be shown at 6:30 p.m. each night.
Note: The Disney Parks Blog will host a livestream of “Fantasy in the Sky” beginning at 11:50 p.m. ET on Dec. 31. Visit DisneyParksBlog.com for more information.
At Epcot, several nations around World Showcase will roll out dance parties, and America Gardens Theatre will delight revelers with live music. Find a location along World Showcase Lagoon for the nighttime spectacular “Epcot Forever,” followed by the countdown to 2020 with a special New Year’s Eve display.
2019 will be a year long remembered at Disney’s Hollywood Studios with the debut of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in August and the new attraction Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance earlier this month.
Magic from that galaxy far, far away will continue on New Year’s Eve as a special countdown will lead to a midnight performance of “Star Wars: A Galactic Spectacular,” the nighttime show featuring scenes from Star Wars films paired with fireworks and special effects.
Resorts and Restaurants
Disney resort hotels will ring in the new year with a bevy of special events and dining opportunities, including:
—Bienvenidos 2020! New Year’s Eve at Toledo – Tapas, Steak and Seafood: This new restaurant on the top floor of the new Gran Destino Tower at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort offers a Spanish-inspired menu and flamenco guitarist who will delight in the main room while, next door at the Dahlia Lounge, a DJ leads the big countdown to 2020.
—Countdown to Midnight, A New Year’s Celebration at Disney’s BoardWalk: The countdown to 2020 at Atlantic Dance Hallfeatures a live DJ, party hats and horns, confetti drop, mouthwatering light-bite menu, champagne toast at midnight and views of the Epcot fireworks.
—New Year’s Eve at Flying Fish: Celebrate the arrival of a new year during a festive affair featuring a multi-course prix-fixe menu created by award-winning chef Tim Majoras. A sustainable seafood tower and intermezzo is included in a second seating for this restaurant at Disney’s BoardWalk.
—Elegant Evening Under the Stars at California Grill: Ring in the new year with an elegant toast, marvelous entertainment and a special appearance by favorite Disney characters atop Disney’s Contemporary Resort. Cap off the night with a dazzling rooftop view of the “Fantasy in the Sky” fireworks at Magic Kingdom.
—A New Year’s Eve Celebration at Narcoossee’s: Visit Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa to be part of this spectacular experience, where diners will enjoy a menu of local and global seafood selections in a relaxed waterside atmosphere with an early seating, or amp up the fun – including a live band for dancing the night away – with a later booking.
SOURCE: Walt Disney World Resort press release.
