Disneyland Announces Changes to Snow White Attraction Ahead of Reopening
Entertainment Donald Wood April 28, 2021
Disneyland guests returning to the park when it finally reopens on April 30 will notice several changes to the Snow White’s Enchanted Wish attraction.
Visitors ready to enjoy the Disney Princess adventure will immediately notice new music, LED black lighting, new laser projections and a new animation system. There were also more than 50 new animal and figure sculpts added throughout the attraction.
Guests will board a mine cart travel through some new scenes of the classic fairytale, including passing the dwarfs’ cozy cottage, watching Snow White dance with Dopey and smelling Doc’s apple pie baking in the oven.
“The Snow White attraction has such a rich history, Disneyland executive Kim Irvine said. “We wanted to take into account the beautiful scenic work that has always existed and retell the story in a special way. We believe guests will enjoy this sweet storyline in a stunning experience.”
The addition of new shadow projections helps bring the dwarfs to life as they sing “Heigh Ho,” while lighting effects make the entire mine scene look like the walls are full of glittering jewels.
Disneyland visitors will enter the den of the Evil Queen, which is surrounded by a library of spell books, a glowing cauldron and flasks bubbling with colorful potions. The Evil Queen can also be seen spying on those below from a window above the entrance.
“You’re still going to feel a lot of suspense,” manager of creative development Dave Caranci said. “The Evil Queen is still there outside the attraction opening the curtains. But there’s a warmer, inviting feel that’s drawing you inside and now it’s Snow White’s journey.”
To culminate the adventure, Snow White’s enchanted wish comes true when her Prince saves her from the deep sleep. She then reunites with her animal friends rides off with her Prince toward a golden castle for her happily ever after.
As part of the reopening process, Disneyland is adding enhanced health and safety measures, including mandatory facial coverings, temperature screenings, physical distancing, capacity measures, enhanced cleaning procedures and cashless transactions.
