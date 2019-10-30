Last updated: 10:35 AM ET, Wed October 30 2019

Disneyland Announces Dates for Two Returning Festivals

Entertainment Donald Wood October 30, 2019

PHOTO: Disney California Adventure’s Food & Wine Festival. (photo via Disneyland Resort)

Officials from the Disneyland Resort announced Tuesday the dates for two of its most popular winter and spring festivals.

Returning to the Disney California Adventure theme park in 2020, the annual Lunar New Year celebration will run for 24 days between January 17 and February 9. Disney announced 2020 as the Year of the Mouse and will use the New Year’s events to celebrate traditions of Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese cultures.

With the help of Disney characters, the Lunar New Year will feature multicultural performances, fun-filled activities, beautiful decorations, delicious cuisine and specialty merchandise, as well as the Mulan’s Lunar New Year Procession performances.

As for the spring celebration, the popular Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival returns for 54 days between February 28 and April 21. The festivities will boast live entertainment, culinary seminars and demonstrations with a distinctly Disney twist.

Theme park visitors heading to the culinary festival will be able to enjoy more than a dozen marketplaces, featuring small plates, specialty wines and craft beers. Guests will also be able to take advantage of the Sip and Savor Pass, which will be available to those looking to try a variety of dishes.

There will also be a plethora of new event merchandise celebrating the food and wine festival, including headwear, apparel, kitchen gadgets, decorations and more. In addition, kids will be able to enjoy the foodie events with a specially designed cooking experience with Chef Goofy.

