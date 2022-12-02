Disneyland Announces Return Date for Magic Happens Parade
Entertainment Donald Wood December 02, 2022
Theme park fans, rejoice! Officials from the Disneyland Resort announced the popular Magic Happens parade would return to the property on February 24, 2023.
The parade made its debut at the California park in 2020, just before the coronavirus pandemic shut down Disney’s theme parks. The Magic Happens celebration will return as part of the Disney 100 celebration.
Calling all dreamers! The “Magic Happens” parade will return to @Disneyland on Feb. 24, 2023! This sensational daytime parade had a limited debut in 2020, so we can’t wait for you to see this unforgettable spectacle that celebrates magical moments from favorite Disney stories! pic.twitter.com/hiQnSkwlrt— Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) November 30, 2022
The Magic Happens parade will feature Mickey Mouse and other characters as moments from Disney and Pixar Animation Studios films are brought to life. The moving show previously took the characters down the Disneyland parade route on detailed floats accompanied by dozens of dancers.
The parade is included with the purchase of a valid theme park ticket and reservation.
With the return of the Magic Happens festivities, the Disney 100 celebration will mark the Walt Disney Co.’s 100th anniversary, the “largest-cross-company global celebration,” according to Disneyland officials.
As part of the events, several debuts are expected early next year, including the Mickey and Minnie Runaway Railroad attraction, new decorations for Sleeping Beauty’s Castle and night-time shows.
On Friday, Disney continues to reveal more details about Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, the new ride replacing Splash Mountain at Walt Disney World and Disneyland. The company announced Splash Mountain at Disney World would close permanently on January 23, 2023, making way for further progress on the new “Princess and the Frog”-themed attraction.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Discover Secrets® Impression Isla MujeresPromoted by AMR Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on California
For more Entertainment News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS