Disneyland Announces Summer Ticket Offer for California Residents

Entertainment Janeen Christoff July 06, 2021

Hang out with Iron Man
Hang out with Iron Man (photo courtesy Disneyland Resort)

Disneyland has a summertime offer for California residents looking to visit theme parks.

The resort announced a new, limited-time ticket offer for California residents with prices as low as $83 per day. The three-day, one-park-per-day tickets start at $249, and guests may purchase a park-hopper option for $55.

The tickets are available for a limited time ad can be redeemed on three separate days through September 30, 2021, subject to park reservation availability.

Disneyland Resort is also offering 25 percent off select rooms at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and up to 20 percent at the Disneyland Hotel, through October 2, 2021.

Band returns to Main Street, U.S.A at Disneyland
Band returns to Main Street, U.S.A at Disneyland (Photo via Disneyland Resort)

Guests visiting the parks will find new attractions with the opening of Avengers Campus. The Jungle Cruise will open with new stories and more silly commentary from skippers starting July 16, 2021. More entertainment has also returned to the park, including the Disneyland Band marching down Main Street, U.S.A., and Mickey's Mix Magic, a family-fun dance party and state-of-the-art projection show with fireworks celebrating Mickey Mouse.

Janeen Christoff
