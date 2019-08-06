Disneyland App Mobile Food Ordering Expands to New Park Locations
Since debuting last year, mobile food ordering via the Disneyland App has become a favorite feature of park guests, who love the convenience of skipping the “order” line at over 30 participating park eateries to pick up meals, snacks and beverages in a time frame that suits their schedule.
Now, Disneyland Resort mobile ordering has expanded to even more locations in both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure parks, with six new, fast-casual and quick-service venues lately added to the mobile-order lineup.
At Disney California Adventure park, guests can now order up cool treats from Hollywood Land's Schmoozies! in Hollywood Land, Pacific Wharf's Rita’s Baja Blenders and Pacific Wharf Distribution Co., and Pixar Pier's Adorable Snowman Frosted Treats in advance. In Disneyland Park, New Orleans Square’s classic Mint Julep Bar and Fantasyland’s Troubadour Tavern (adjacent to the Matterhorn Bobsleds) also now feature food ordering service at the touch of a button.
When you're out with family and friends trying to make the most of your day in the park, this time-saving mobile feature can be a real life-saver, especially during the heat of summer days when you suddenly find yourself in immediate need of a frosty drink or a snow-capped, lemon soft-serve. The mobile-ordering service is just one among many ways that Disneyland Resort is pursuing more ways to enhance the guest experience, including the Disney MaxPass, also available on the Disneyland App.
Additional fast-casual and quick-service locations are expected to join the ranks of mobile-ordering-available restaurants in the near future, so keep your eyes peeled for more announcements from Disneyland Resort!
For more information, visit Disneyland.com/MobileOrder.
