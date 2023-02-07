Disneyland Hong Kong Shares New Details on World of Frozen Construction
Entertainment Mia Taylor February 07, 2023
Frozen fans everywhere, brace yourselves.
Disneyland Hong Kong has just revealed more details about the opening of its first-ever Frozen-themed land.
Perhaps most importantly, the much-anticipated Hong Kong park expansion is currently slated to debut in the second half of 2023. And when it does, it will be the park’s largest expansion to date.
The new space will include two new attractions—Frozen Ever After and the first-of-its-kind Frozen-themed, family-friendly roller coaster Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs. There will also be a quick-service restaurant and, of course, merchandise outlets.
“In this time of happily-ever-after, peace, and prosperity have returned to the kingdom of Arendelle, guests are invited from near and far to take part in this joyous celebration on Summer Snow Day,” said Michel Den Dulk, executive creative director for Walt Disney Imagineering.
Den Dulk revealed a series of site construction updates during a recent Hong Kong Disneyland FanFest event.
In particular, the entertainment giant says the World of Frozen project aims to take immersive storytelling to the next level. In a drone video of the construction site that was shared, viewers were able to see that the entire themed land is essentially a recreation of the kingdom of Arendelle, from the wildly popular movie. The expansion also uses the natural landscape of Hong Kong's Lantau Mountain as a backdrop for the new space.
In a blog post about the project, Disney, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, further described its goals with the making of World of Frozen. The expansion is set to become a “living and authentic Arendelle, where guests can step into the cinematic scenes from the Frozen movies.”
“We recreated iconic landmarks of Arendelle that will instantly resonate with the fans of Frozen” and all guests alike,” says the blog.
The newly released drone footage shows the construction of Arendelle village is nearly finished, replete with the clock tower from Frozen, Elsa’s Ice Palace, and Arendelle Castle. The attraction will also include the ability to interact with real-life scale audio-animatronic figures of Frozen characters. Elsa, the star of the movie, promises to be the most impressive of these characters, taking audio-animatronics technology to an entirely new level, according to Disney.
“When you see Elsa performing her signature song “Let It Go,” her facial expressions and body movements will bring her to life like never before,” says the Disney blog.
Want more sneak peeks and updates on the progress of World of Frozen? Disney recommends staying tuned to Hong Kong Disneyland on social media.
