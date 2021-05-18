Disneyland Makes Booking Process Easier
Entertainment Donald Wood May 18, 2021
Disneyland Resort announced guests would be required to have both a ticket and theme park reservation for the same park on the same date before visiting.
As part of an effort to meet capacity limitations set forth by the Californian government, Disneyland is making it easier for visitors by developing a system that allows them to book a theme park reservation at the same time they purchase a ticket.
To purchase a ticket and make a reservation, guests must visit Disneyland’s official website, select the ticket and the number of days, choose the number of passes and pick a date and park for the theme park reservation.
Visitors who choose the Park Hopper option will need to select the starting park for each day of your visit (subject to availability) and begin crossing over between the other parks after 1 p.m. each day.
The website also offers the add-on option of purchasing parking vouchers in advance.
For guests who already purchased tickets, they can link the passes to the park’s website or app and access the park reservation system to ensure their visit is scheduled properly. Visitors with multi-day tickets will be required to make a separate park reservation for each day.
In addition to the ticket and reservation changes, Disneyland is also ensuring a safe visit by limiting group sizes, enforcing mandatory mask policies, adding contactless payment options and more.
