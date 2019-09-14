Disneyland Opens New Pedestrian Bridge From Parking Structures
Disneyland Resort fans will be pleased to discover that there’s now a new way to enter the resort (spoiler alert: it involves more walking).
The long-anticipated pedestrian bridge over Anaheim’s Magic Way is now open, also marking the overall completion of the Disneyland Resort’s expanded west-side parking area project.
In addition to the practiced method of hopping onto a resort tram from the Mickey & Friends or Pixar Pals parking structures to reach the Main Entrance esplanade, visitors can now opt to stroll across an elevated 174-foot bridge that connects directly to the Downtown Disney District, on the other side of which lie the entrances to both parks.
While the impressive Mickey & Friends structure and an efficient network of resort trams have been facilitating guests’ access to the entry points of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park for many years now, the Pixar Pals parking structure is a newcomer.
Located immediately adjacent to the existing transportation hub and similar in design to Mickey & Friends, this second, massive parking structure just opened back in June 2019, delivering over 5,000 additional parking spaces.
The extensive parking-area transformation has also brought with it a new, shaded, outdoor entry plaza and relocated the trams’ loading area to the interior of the parking structure, providing further respite from the Southern California sun.
The Magic Way Pedestrian Bridge, which connects directly to the Pixar Pals structure and empties onto a new, lushly-landscaped pathway on the Downtown Disney side, is intended to eliminate foot traffic and street-crossings at Disneyland Drive and Magic Way, thereby offering added convenience, enhancing safety and improving traffic circulation.
For more information, visit disneyland.disney.go.com.
