Disneyland Readies for a Fun Fall Lineup
Entertainment Janeen Christoff August 31, 2021
It's possible that fall at Disneyland Resort is the best season. As the crowds of summer fade away, the leaves begin to change and pumpkins begin to appear around every corner. The transformation of the Haunted Mansion to the Haunted Mansion Holiday with Jack Skellington is really one of the only ways that Californians know the seasons have changed.
First, the park makes its Halloween Time transition, debuting on September 3, 2021. This means that Halloween favorite, the Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure park, is also right around the corner.
Halloween Time is also extra special this year as the Haunted Mansion Holiday is in its 20th presentation this year, making it a must during Halloween Time.
“Halloween Screams," a supernatural projection and special effects show will also be presented every night from September 3 to October 31, 2021.
At California Adventure, Radiator Springs transforms to the not-so-scary Radiator Screams with cars in the "car-stumes" and the transformed Mater’s Graveyard JamBOOree and Luigi’s Honkin’ Haul-O-Ween.
Visitors shouldn't get so caught up at the Avengers Campus that they miss out on the Guardians of the Galaxy--Monsters After Dark. The ride transforms for Halloween adventure with creepy creatures but the same gravity-defying drops.
Plaza de La Familia is also back at Disney California Adventure, featuring colorful decor, festive foods and vibrant music honoring the lasting bonds of family and featuring Miguel, from Disney and Pixar’s “Coco." Guests can snap a photo with Miguel and stop in to see The World of Coco, an evocative art exhibit.
More live entertainment is also coming back to Disneyland. The beloved barbershop quartet, the Dapper Dans, return to Main Street on September 3, 2021. In keeping in the spirit of the season, they may even have a spooky refrain or two.
Several live bands are also coming to the stage at Downtown Disney. Keep an ear out for Tupua, a Polynesian Revue; Island Reggae, a five-piece band; and Catch A Wave, a Beach Boys tribute band.
Other Disney favorites have also returned, including the Princess Breakfast Adventure at Napa Rose at Disney Grand California Hotel & Spa and the annual pass program, now called Magic Key.
