Disneyland Resort Announces Launch Date for MagicBand+
Donald Wood October 13, 2022
Disneyland Resort announced the MagicBand+ wearable technology would debut at the theme park on October 26.
The next-generation wearable offers many hands-free conveniences and immersive experiences that unlock a new dimension of Disney storytelling. The MagicBand+ features color-changing LED lights, haptic vibrations and gesture recognition.
The rechargeable and waterproof MagicBand+ device will be available in more than 18 colors and designs at launch, including five prints exclusive to Disneyland. Guests can purchase the wearable from select merchandise locations across the park.
Starting on October 19, eligible Magic Key holders, employees and Disney Vacation Club members will have the opportunity to be the first to purchase MagicBand+ from select locations and get a first look at its magical features in action.
“We are always looking for innovative ways to make magic,” Disneyland President Ken Potrock said. “MagicBand+ is another way we are leveraging technology to delight our guests and create experiences that are unlike any other.”
“This is just the beginning, we have plans to continue to grow MagicBand+ offerings at Disneyland Resort in the future with the addition of exciting new features,” Potrock continued.
The wearable allows travelers to connect MagicBand+ to their theme park tickets or Magic Key passes in the Disneyland app, giving them a hands-free way to enter Disneyland. The device can also be used to seamlessly check into Lightning Lane entrances and link Disney PhotoPass photographer-captured photos to guests’ accounts.
At the Walt Disney World Resort, the theme park launched the MagicBand+ wearable on July 27.
