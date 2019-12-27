Disneyland Resort Welcomes 2020 Rose Bowl Teams, Oregon and Wisconsin
Entertainment Laurie Baratti December 27, 2019
For their first official stop on the way to play in the 106th Rose Bowl Game on New Year’s Day 2020, football players and coaches with the Oregon Ducks and Wisconsin Badgers made a traditional pre-game visit to the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, on December 26. The meet-up marked their first official pre-game appearance and the only joint appearance that will take place during bowl week.
The historic Opera House on Main Street, U.S.A., was the scene of yesterday’s press conference, during which the Oregon Ducks’ head coach, Mario Cristobal, along with Oregon linebacker, Troy Dye; quarterback, Justin Herbert; defensive tackle, Jordon Scott; and offensive lineman, Calvin Throckmorton, stood alongside Wisconsin Badgers’ head coach, Paul Chryst, and Wisconsin running back, Jonathan Taylor; linebacker, Chris Orr; offensive lineman, Tyler Biadasz; and linebacker, Zack Baun.
Tournament of Roses’ President, Laura Farber; Vice President of Disneyland Park’s Vice President, Kris Theiler; Disneyland Ambassador, Rafa Barron; and (of course) Mickey Mouse himself were all on hand to welcome the two teams for a fun and friendly day of merry-making at Disneyland Resort before the big game, which will take place on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, in Pasadena, California.
The 2020 New Year’s Day Rose Bowl Game will mark the sixth meeting between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Oregon Ducks, and second time these teams are pitted against each other in ‘The Granddaddy of Them All’. Their last Rose Bowl match took place in 2012, with Oregon winning that day, 45 to 38.
For more information, visit disneyland.disney.go.com.
For more information on Anaheim, California
For more Entertainment News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS