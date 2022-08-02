Disneyland Resort’s Holiday Celebrations Are Returning In All Their Splendor
Laurie Baratti August 02, 2022
Celebrations of the most magical time of year will be back again in all their undiminished glory when ‘Holidays at the Disneyland Resort’ returns this year, running November 11, 2022, through January 8, 2023.
The Happiest Place on Earth will be brimming with the treasured park traditions and distinctly Disney experiences that fans eagerly await each year, such as seasonal nighttime spectaculars, lineups of exclusive holiday entertainment, festive overlays applied to fan-favorite attractions, special food and beverage selections, and more.
At Disneyland Park:
— Upon entering onto Main Street U.S.A., guests will be awed by the park’s dazzling, iconic 60-foot-tall Christmas tree.
— “A Christmas Fantasy" Parade returns with daily musical processions of floats, dancers, marching toy soldiers, and beloved characters like Anna, Elsa and Olaf from "Frozen", as well as Mickey, Minnie, Santa and many other familiar friends.
— In the evenings, the "Believe ... in Holiday Magic" fireworks spectacular returns, complete with incredible pyrotechnics, colorful choreographed projections onto Sleeping Beauty’s Winter Castle, and onto buildings' facades in Main Street U.S.A. and ‘It's a Small World’; as well as a signature magical a "snowfall" component.
— Two highly-anticipated seasonal park attractions’ transformations are also returning, namely ‘It’s a Small World Holiday’ and ‘Haunted Mansion Holiday’. In New Orleans Square, Jack Skellington and friends commandeer Christmas from “Sandy Claws”, winding up with a Halloween-Christmas hybrid for the season. Inside ‘It’s a Small World’, guests take a trip around the globe as the dolls that represent the world’s children display the distinctive holiday traditions of their respective countries.
At Disney California Adventure Park:
— As guests enter the park, they’ll be greeted by the sight of a spectacular 50-foot tall Christmas tree in Buena Vista Street, along with ambient festive embellishments along the avenue.
— Also reflecting the yuletide spirit, two seasonal attraction transformations are coming to Cars Land: ‘Luigi's Joy to the Whirl’ and ‘Mater's Jingle Jamboree’.
— The park’s eye-popping, seasonal nighttime spectacular "World of Color - Season of Light" will captivate audiences by pairing stirring holiday music with memorable moments from beloved Disney animated films, along with dancing water jets, lasers, pyrotechnics and colorful mist-screen projections.
— Also back again, ‘Disney Festival of Holidays’ highlights the culturally diverse celebrations of the season, including Christmas/Navidad, Diwali, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and Three Kings Day. Guests can purchase a ‘Sip and Savor Pass’ to sample hand-crafted food and beverage items from participating marketplace and dining locations, as well as enjoy nightly holiday concerts at the Palisades Stage in Paradise Gardens Park.
— The holly jolly lineup of holiday entertainment also includes a daily ‘Mickey's Happy Holidays’ procession of Disney and Pixar characters, dancing and marching down the parade route to the rhythms set by a host of Holiday Toy Drummers.
— There’s also the 'Disney ¡Viva Navidad!' street party, featuring Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse dressed in their most festive fiesta attire, and accompanied by Mexican folklorico dancers and Mariachis, Brazilian samba dancers and percussionists, and giant mojiganga puppets.
All Across Disneyland Resort:
— As always, gorgeous holiday décor and seasonal touches will be applied throughout the resort, including at Downtown Disney District, where visitors will find festive photo ops, holiday musical entertainment, and special offerings at shops and eateries.
— The three Disneyland Resort hotels (Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, Disneyland Hotel and Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel) will each boast beautifully themed Christmas trees, and feature performances by festive carolers and visits from Santa Claus himself.
