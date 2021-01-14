Disneyland To End Its Annual Passholder Program
Disney has certainly had to jump through multiple hoops this past year due to COVID-19.
From closing the doors at all of its theme parks – domestically and internationally – to laying off thousands of cast members and having to operate with increased health and safety measures once reopened.
Disneyland in California has yet to reopen though, and will now be scrapping its current Annual Passport program
For those who are current members of the program, appropriate refunds will start to be initiated. But since there is no clear timeline as to when Disneyland will be able to reopen, the park has decided to cut ties with the Annual Passport program altogether.
But there is hope on the horizon for Disneyland and avid park goers, as Ken Potrock, President of Disneyland Resort, mentioned in a statement that they “plan to use this time while [they] remain closed to develop new membership offerings that will utilize consumer insights to deliver choice, flexibility and value for [their] biggest fans.”
Disneyland has been trying to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 with its new public service campaign in addition to serving as a location for locals to receive the vaccine.
For more information, please visit Disneyland.com/PassportRefund for more information.
