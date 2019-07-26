Disneyland to Open Winter Holiday Season November 8
The Disneyland Resort will transform into the Merriest Place on Earth as guests begin their holidays here, Nov. 8, 2019, through Jan. 6, 2020.
This year, guests will be dazzled by the return of “World of Color – Season of Light,” a holiday-themed production of this nighttime spectacular that features lights, lasers, water, fire and hundreds of fountains bringing animation to life.
Also returning are guest-favorite holiday experiences and entertainment, including Disney Festival of Holidays – which honors the sights, sounds and tastes of Christmas/Navidad, Hanukkah, Diwali, Kwanzaa and Three Kings Day (Jan. 3-6) – and the “Believe … in Holiday Magic” fireworks spectacular. Guests may even partake in a “Frozen” adventure as they encounter Anna and Elsa in the theme parks, just in time to celebrate the release of Disney’s new animated film, “Frozen 2,” in theaters Nov. 22, 2019.
Guests plan their seasonal visits to Disneyland Resort year after year to experience beloved Holiday traditions and festive cheer, from snowfall on Main Street, U.S.A., to glistening décor, Disney-themed treats and merchandise, holiday entertainment and the one-of-a-kind transformations that create “it’s a small world” Holiday and Haunted Mansion Holiday.
At Disney California Adventure Park
—The nighttime spectacular “World of Color – Season of Light” wraps guests in the warm glow of holiday magic. Fusing cherished holiday music sung by beloved artists with memorable moments from treasured Disney animated films, this sparkling winter fantasy is magical for all ages. This production of “World of Color” is made extra brilliant with dazzling lights, lasers and high-definition projections.
—Disney Festival of Holidays brings the spirit of the season to life through lively entertainment and special traditions. Children will enjoy craft stations and everyone will appreciate the delicious food at Festive Foods Marketplace, featuring a mix of holiday dishes and beverages that bridge many diverse cultures and family traditions.
—The Three Caballeros host the popular “Disney ¡Viva Navidad! Street Party” celebration, featuring folklorico and samba dancers, live musicians, and Mickey and Minnie in their fiesta best.
—The holidays are zooming into Cars Land and the residents are racing to celebrate the season. Two attractions rely on holiday magic to transform into Luigi’s Joy to the Whirl and Mater’s Jingle Jamboree. The whimsical “Snowcar” greets guests on the road to Radiator Springs, and each “Cars” character also gets a holiday makeover at their Route 66 address to reflect their personality.
—Santa Claus is coming to town! Guests will enjoy special holiday-themed activities with Santa and his sleigh full of mischievous elves at Santa’s Holiday Visit at the Redwood Creek Challenge Trail.
—As guests enter the park and stroll along Buena Vista Street, a dazzling, 50-foot Christmas tree adorns Carthay Circle to help guests get in the holiday spirit. The tree and surrounding buildings are decorated with vintage-style ornaments in keeping with the theme of Buena Vista Street, inspired by Los Angeles as it appeared when Walt Disney arrived in the 1920’s. Pacific Wharf, Hollywood Land and Grizzly Peak will also sparkle with holiday décor throughout the season.
—Guests will drift into a wintry mood as they encounter the splendid sisters Anna and Elsa inside the Disney Animation building. Guests may also relive the story of the Disney blockbuster film “Frozen” as they immerse themselves in the wondrous magic and music in the spectacular stage musical, “Frozen – Live at the Hyperion.”
At Disneyland Park
—In the evening, the spectacular “Believe … in Holiday Magic” fireworks spectacular and its magical snowfall finale create lasting holiday memories for guests.
—Mickey, Minnie, Disney Princesses and Santa celebrate the season in “A Christmas Fantasy” parade, a daily procession with floats, music and marching “tin soldiers.” Guests may wave to Anna, Elsa and Olaf, who bid them a warm winter welcome from their fantastic “Frozen” float.
—The holiday magic shines brightly with the glow of the shimmering icicles and twinkling lights on Sleeping Beauty’s Winter Castle, enchanting guests from day to night.
—Guests entering Disneyland are greeted by a magnificent. 60-foot tall Christmas tree on Main Street, U.S.A., decorated with nearly 1,800 ornaments. The classic tree is an ideal location for holiday photos, to document the magical memory for a lifetime.
—Disneyland guests also will want to experience the popular seasonal transformations of these attractions:
— “it’s a small world” is transformed each evening into “it’s a small world” Holiday, with 50,000-plus colorful lights, music and video projections. Inside the attraction, holiday magic takes guests around the world and back as dolls and toys representing children enjoy the distinctive holiday traditions of their countries.
— ‘Twas “The Nightmare before Christmas” and all through the Haunted Mansion, Jack Skellington and his friends are causing a collision between Christmas and Halloween to transform the Haunted Mansion into Haunted Mansion Holiday.
—Throughout the resort, guests will discover holiday culinary treats and festive fare, along with special merchandise for the merry season.
Also during the holiday season, the Downtown Disney District will be full of festive shopping, dining and entertainment and the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort also join in the yuletide celebration with twinkling lights and ornaments, holiday displays, special entertainment and holiday-inspired eats and treats.
SOURCE: Disneyland Resort press release.
