Disneyland Visitor Contracts Measles, May Have Infected Others
Entertainment Donald Wood October 24, 2019
A measles exposure advisory has been issued by health officials in Los Angeles after a person infected with the virus visited Disneyland last week.
According to The Associated Press, health officials revealed the person with a confirmed case of measles visited Disneyland between 9:15 a.m. and 8:35 p.m. on October 16, as well as a nearby Starbucks in Los Angeles between 7:50 a.m. and 10 a.m. local time.
Authorities are warning that anyone who visited the park on October 16 should be on alert and could develop the viral infection up to 21 days after exposure. Anyone who was at Disneyland or Starbucks that day should contact a health care provider if they have not been immunized.
With an average of 18.7 million visitors a year and approximately 50,000 people per day, Disneyland has faced several issues with measles over the years, including a 2014 outbreak that infected more than 130 people.
In addition, a teenage girl from New Zealand potentially exposed Disneyland and Universal Studios Hollywood visitors to measles in August. The latest case brings the number of infections this year in Los Angeles County to 30.
Health officials continue to urge residents to get the measles immunization to protect themselves and prevent the spread of the highly contagious virus.
