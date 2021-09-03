Disneyland’s Dia de Los Muertos Celebration to Continue Into November
Entertainment Donald Wood September 03, 2021
The Disneyland Resort in California announced seasonal experiences inspired by the spirit of Dia de Los Muertos opened to the public on Friday and will run through November 2.
Taking place at both Disney California Adventure Park and Disneyland Park, the experiences and displays honor the traditions of Dia de Los Muertos—also known as the Day of the Dead—and include themed photo opportunities, merchandise, food offerings and more.
At Disney California Adventure, Guests visiting Plaza de la Familia will enjoy live entertainment with storytelling, folklorico dancers and Mariachi musicians, delicious Mexican fare and interactive experiences, many of which are based on Disney Pixar’s film “Coco.”
Several times a day, the Storytellers of Plaza de la Familia bring to life the story, songs and themes of Coco in a series of events dubbed “A Musical Celebration of Coco.” The Grammy Award-winning Mariachi Divas are part of the live storytelling ensemble that celebrates the movie’s popular songs.
Activities planned for the celebrations include commemorative photos, adding remembrance notes on the Memory Wall, designing their own spirit guide masks and enjoying the expanded Mexican menu at Paradise Garden Grill.
At the Cars Land area of the theme park, Ramone pays tribute to Dia de Los Muertos at his House of Body Art, where families gather to remember their loved ones with a traditional “ofrenda” display.
Disneyland Park continues to offer its traditional Dia de Los Muertos display at Zocalo Park in Frontierland. To commemorate the occasion, this immersive creation features marigolds and banners of papel picado, along with two traditional ofrendas, sugar skulls known as “cavaleras” and an iconic figure of La Catrina.
For more Entertainment News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS