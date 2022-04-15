Disneyland’s World of Color Show Returning to California Adventure Park
Entertainment Donald Wood April 15, 2022
Disneyland Resort announced its popular World of Color nighttime spectacular would return to the theme park on April 22.
The display showcases water, fire, fog, lights, music and the magic of Disney storytelling to bring memorable scenes from beloved Disney and Pixar films to life at Disney California Adventure Park.
When World of Color returns, Disney will add a virtual queue system via the Disneyland mobile app, where distribution times for the virtual queue enrollment will begin at noon every day.
Guests will receive a notification to enter the designated viewing area via one of the two marked entrance points approximately 45 minutes before the show starts. If the virtual queue reaches capacity, visitors can head to the Paradise Bay viewing area shortly before World of Color begins to check with a cast member for walk-up viewing options.
Dancing across the skies on Paradise Bay, World of Color creates a movie screen of water, blasts lasers across the mist and unleashes a themed soundtrack., including the original theme song from “Walt Disney’s Wonderful World of Color” 1960s television program.
The light and sound display features a gigantic projected water screen that measures 380-feet wide by 50-feet high, fountains that can send water up to 200 feet in the air and a stage that is nearly one acre and longer than a football field.
World of Color will feature an array of heroes, heroines and villains from the Disney and Pixar films, with characters from Finding Nemo, The Little Mermaid, Toy Story, Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast and The Lion King.
