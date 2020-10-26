Disney’s Animal Kingdom Welcomes New Baby White Rhino
Entertainment Lauren Bowman October 26, 2020
Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park welcomed its newest member who is yet to be named in the form of a 150-pound baby white rhino.
The calf’s mom, Kendi, was actually the park’s very first rhino born at the park. There has now been a total of eleven white rhinos born at Animal Kingdom since its opening in 1999.
Although the calf will eventually join the ‘crash’ of rhinos already roaming the Kilimanjaro Safaris attraction, right now the male calf is enjoying bonding time with its mom.
This is the first of three white rhinos to be born at the park in the coming months. On World Rhino Day, Animal Kingdom announced that three of their white rhinos were pregnant, but with a gestation period lasting 16-18 months, the other two calves are not expected to arrive until next year.
Disney’s Animal Kingdom is doing its part to responsibly help the near-threatened status of the white rhino. The second-largest land animal in the world is part of the Species Survival Plan that is managed by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.
Earlier this year the park welcomed a baby porcupine in February, a baby zebra who was the third foal born at the park, a Babirusa piglet which is native to Indonesian Islands, a baby mandrill which is the largest species of monkeys in the world and a Masai giraffe who are also on the endangered species list.
