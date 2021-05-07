Disney's Avengers Campus Unveils Cast Member Uniforms
Employees at Disney California Adventure Park working on the Avengers Campus attraction showed off their new costumes as they prepare for its opening on June 4.
The costumes for cast members—known as Campus Representatives—were inspired by each individual address within the property and designed to keep employees comfortable as they help guests.
At WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure and WEB Suppliers, Campus Representatives will wear costumes that feature modern emblems and materials made of lightweight fabrics with stretch for movement and flexibility.
The Pym Test Kitchen attraction will see cast members wearing a Pym pocket protector, lab coat, hat and tie to fit the immersive storytelling of the land. The general campus uniform includes cargo bottoms, a training shirt and a tactical-inspired vest.
“Our cast members play a unique part in the guest experience,” Disney senior costume designer Joe Kucharski said. “These costumes are designed to help them embody their role in this epic story.”
Employees working in the Ancient Sanctum will wear costumes layering unique pieces that cast a dramatic silhouette with rich textures and sewing techniques inspired by the Mystic Arts.
As for Campus Representatives at both food carts in Avengers Campus, they will wear colorful aprons inspired by classic New York City food carts and the Guardians on the Galaxy—Mission: BREAKOUT! attraction.
