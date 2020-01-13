Disney’s EPCOT to Debut Three New Films
Entertainment Rich Thomaselli January 13, 2020
The famed EPCOT park at Walt Disney World stands for ‘experimental prototype community of tomorrow.’
As Disney experiments with transforming the EPCOT portion of its mammoth theme park, the company announced Monday it will debut three new films.
The movies will be available starting Jan. 17, coincidentally the day the 2020 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts begins.
In a statement, WDW said, “These new films provide more ways for guests to experience Disney magic and celebrate the world around them during a day at EPCOT.”
The films are:
– “Awesome Planet” in The Land pavilion. This film explores the spectacular beauty, diversity and dynamic story of Earth. In collaboration with the Disney Conservation Fund, the 10-minute film uses in-theater effects (including wind, scents and water) to tell the story of life on this planet and why it’s vitally important to care for it. “Awesome Planet” features narration by Ty Burrell, star of ABC’s “Modern Family,” and an original musical score.
– “Canada Far and Wide in Circle-Vision 360” in the Canada pavilion is an update to the previous “O Canada!” film with new scenes, a new musical score by Canadian composer Andrew Lockington and new narration by award-winning actors Catherine O’Hara and Eugene Levy.
– And, “Beauty and the Beast Sing-Along” in the France pavilion’s Palais du Cinémais. This was directed and produced by Don Hahn, producer of the animated and live-action “Beauty and the Beast” film. It invites guests to participate in a different twist on a tale as old as time, featuring narration from Angela Lansbury, the film and Broadway star who played Mrs. Potts in the original animated film. The new sing-along will run in rotation with “Impressions de France,” which will receive an upgrade to 4K projection.
Disney is in the midst of what can only be called a “Disney-fying” of EPCOT, which is now 37 years old. Previously, EPCOT has been more of a young adult-to-adult attraction with its theme of technology and exploration. That includes visits to 11 countries, including Canada, France, Italy and Morocco, among others, all of which have their own pavilions with restaurants, shops and historical learning features.
WDW is now adding more features and attractions that will appeal to a younger crowd as well, including a Mary Poppins attraction, among others.
