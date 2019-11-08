Downton Abbey: The Exhibition Now Open at the Biltmore House in Asheville, North Carolina
Entertainment Lauren Bowman November 08, 2019
Downtown Abbey: The Exhibition opens today at the Biltmore House, and fans could not be more excited. Located in Asheville, North Carolina the Biltmore House took six years to build and was completed in 1895. George W. Vanderbilt, with the help of Richard Morris Hunt, designed the 250-room home as a French Renaissance chateau and exemplifies all the architectural qualities George became enamored with from his European escapades, making the Biltmore House the ideal location to display the exhibit.
“Not just any location can offer an immersive experience for Downton Abbey fans like we can here at Biltmore,” said Biltmore Director of Entertainment and Event Programming, Travis Tatham. “The costumes, sets and historic artifacts all feel like they belong. The many parallels between Downton Abbey and the stories at Biltmore make this experience truly multifaceted for our guests.”
Guests will get to marvel at set recreations brought to life by NBCUniversal and Imagine Exhibitions, see exclusive multimedia elements and even get an up-close look at 50 official costumes from the beloved television show. Already having premiered in New York City in November 2017, the display was greeted with admiration, the New York Times praising it as “a cleverly immersive experience mounted with the same exacting care as the show itself.”
The expansive Biltmore Estate is hosting the exhibit in two different locations on the property—Biltmore’s Amherst and Biltmore Legacy in Antler Village—with all-new multimedia components and pieces from the show.
At the Amherst location, visitors will be able to walk through Mrs. Patmore’s kitchen, the Crawley family’s dining room, Carson’s pantry and even the servant’s quarters. Audio guides can help lead the way, making guests feel as though they are really apart of some of the show's most memorable elements and remind visitors of the social history taking place during the time.
At Biltmore Legacy in Antler Village, fans will be surrounded with costumes worn by their favorite characters during the show’s six-season air-time. There will even be official costumes worn in the Downton Abbey movie that was released earlier this year.
Downton Abbey: The Exhibition is included with regular admission to the Biltmore and is set to run through April 7, 2020. But as a special treat, you can celebrate Christmas at the Biltmore Estate with the Candlelight Christmas Evenings offered now through January 4.
