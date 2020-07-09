Downtown Disney Begins Phased Reopening
Entertainment Janeen Christoff July 09, 2020
Downtown Disney has begun its phased reopening.
Visitors can now enjoy the shopping and dining area outside of the Disney parks. New guidelines are in place to promote physical distancing and enhanced cleanliness.
There are six key things that visitors can expect when they arrive:
—Parking for the district is in the Simba Lot only.
—Guests undergo temperature screening before they enter. A guest with a temperature of 100.4 F or above—in addition to everyone in the guest’s traveling party—will not be allowed entry.
—Face-coverings are required for guests older than two. Face coverings need to cover the nose and mouth, fit snugly against the face, be secured with ear loops or a tie and be made of breathable material. Costume masks are prohibited.
—Physical distancing is enforced in queues and seating areas. There are physical barriers in select locations.
—Downtown Disney is operating under reduced hours, and entertainment offerings have been suspended.
—Guests will find increased sanitation, hand-washing stations and hand sanitizers in key areas.
Visitors will find signage regarding the new physical distancing procedures, and cashless payments are also encouraged, including debit cards, credit cards, Disney gift cards, etc. as well as mobile payments.
When dining, Downtown Disney is following state and local guidelines. At this time, no indoor dining is available. There is increased patio dining with tables six feet apart, and digital and single-use menus are available at most venues.
Reservations can be made online or, in some cases, there are virtual waitlists.
Shopping is open at Downtown Disney. Some locations may use mobile waitlists for entry.
