DreamWorks Water Park to Open March 19 at American Dream Complex
Entertainment Donald Wood February 28, 2020
The highly anticipated DreamWorks Animation Water Park will open to the public on March 19.
The world’s first and only DreamWorks Animation Water Park will be located inside the American Dream shopping and entertainment center at the Meadowlands Sports Complex in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
The indoor water park will provide visitors with over-the-top experiences themed after beloved characters from hit DreamWorks franchises, including Shrek’s Sinkhole Slammer and Kung Fu Panda’s Temple of Awesomeness.
In addition, the property will be open 365 days a year and home to the world’s largest indoor wave pool, two themed Surf’s Up Surf Riders, the Bubbly Lazy River, the Penguins of Madagascar Play Zone and more.
“We can’t wait for guests to visit DreamWorks Animation Water Park and experience the completely unique, jaw-dropping and awe-inspiring destination that we have created,” American Dream Co-CEO Don Ghermezian said in a statement. “We also look forward to welcoming a new audience to the property with the introduction of retail, opening some of the largest flagship stores globally.”
Officials announced experiences coming to the park later this year include luxury cabanas designed by Jonathan Adler, private party rooms and more. Tickets are now on sale, but quantities are limited.
As for the other retail locations in the American Dream complex, they will also begin opening on March 19. Stores include Aritzia, Zara, Sephora, H&M, UNIQLO, Primark, Ulta Beauty, Old Navy, Morphe and more.
For more information on New Jersey
For more Entertainment News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS