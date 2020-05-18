Elvis’ Graceland Reopening to Visitors
Entertainment Donald Wood May 18, 2020
Travelers who have been waiting to visit the Graceland mansion, the former home of Elvis Presley, will be able to enter the museum again when it reopens on Thursday.
According to The Associated Press, officials representing the Memphis tourist attraction said the facility had made changes to its tours, restaurant and retail operations since closing in March due to the coronavirus outbreak.
IHG Hotels & Resorts Introduces ‘Clean Promise’...Hotel & Resort
El Cid Resorts Introduces ‘Always Committed’ ProgramHotel & Resort
Regent Seven Seas Cruises Launches Booking PromotionCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Norwegian Cruise Line Extends Relaxed Cancellation PolicyCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Delta Resuming Several Major US and International Routes in JuneAirlines & Airports
Graceland welcomes more than 600,000 visitors every year, but the new health and safety protocols call for a 75-percent mansion capacity reduction and mandatory face masks for employees and visitors.
“We are helping Memphis and Tennessee to get back to some sense of normality,” Graceland Holdings managing partner Joel Weinshanker said in a statement.
Restaurant capacities limits on the Tennessee property were also cut by 50 percent, while Elvis Presley Enterprises said temperature checks would be administered to all guests and employees arriving at the facilities.
In addition, hand sanitizing stations are being installed around the 13.8-acre property.
Graceland isn’t the only popular tourist attraction beginning the process of welcoming guests again, as officials from Walt Disney World Resort recently released plans for a phased reopening of its Disney Springs shopping, dining and entertainment complex, to begin on May 20.
Government officials in the Florida Keys announced they would reopen beaches on June 1.
For more information on United States
For more Entertainment News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS