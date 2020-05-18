Last updated: 11:47 AM ET, Mon May 18 2020

Elvis’ Graceland Reopening to Visitors

Entertainment Donald Wood May 18, 2020

Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee
PHOTO: Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee (Photo via CaronB/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

Travelers who have been waiting to visit the Graceland mansion, the former home of Elvis Presley, will be able to enter the museum again when it reopens on Thursday.

According to The Associated Press, officials representing the Memphis tourist attraction said the facility had made changes to its tours, restaurant and retail operations since closing in March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Intercontinental New York Barclay Hotel

IHG Hotels & Resorts Introduces ‘Clean Promise’...

Hotel & Resort
A family enjoying the beach in Riviera Maya

El Cid Resorts Introduces ‘Always Committed’ Program

Hotel & Resort
Seven Seas Navigator

Regent Seven Seas Cruises Launches Booking Promotion

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Norwegian Dawn

Norwegian Cruise Line Extends Relaxed Cancellation Policy

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Delta Boeing 767-332ER taxiing towards the airport runway

Delta Resuming Several Major US and International Routes in June

Airlines & Airports

Graceland welcomes more than 600,000 visitors every year, but the new health and safety protocols call for a 75-percent mansion capacity reduction and mandatory face masks for employees and visitors.

“We are helping Memphis and Tennessee to get back to some sense of normality,” Graceland Holdings managing partner Joel Weinshanker said in a statement.

Restaurant capacities limits on the Tennessee property were also cut by 50 percent, while Elvis Presley Enterprises said temperature checks would be administered to all guests and employees arriving at the facilities.

In addition, hand sanitizing stations are being installed around the 13.8-acre property.

Graceland isn’t the only popular tourist attraction beginning the process of welcoming guests again, as officials from Walt Disney World Resort recently released plans for a phased reopening of its Disney Springs shopping, dining and entertainment complex, to begin on May 20.

Government officials in the Florida Keys announced they would reopen beaches on June 1.

For more information on United States

For more Entertainment News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Water tower at Disney Springs, Florida.

Disney Springs Announces Needs to Know for Phased Reopening on...

Holiday World Theme Park to Reopen in June

Walt Disney Company Clears Latest Safe Reopening Hurdle

Hard Rock Acquires Full IP Rights to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas

Universal Orlando’s CityWalk Partially Reopening

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS