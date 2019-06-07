Enjoy a Magical Day With Dad This Father’s Day at Walt Disney World Resort
Whether Dad’s ideal day is spent enjoying sports and the great outdoors, experiencing exciting attractions or sampling delicious cuisine, there is something for every guy’s fancy at Walt Disney World Resort this Father’s Day.
Here are just a few of the options for making Dad’s day the best one yet:
Dining with Dad
Walt Disney World is renowned for its wide variety of dining experiences, which make for an exceptional treat for Dad on his day. Select locations across the Disney theme parks and resort hotels will showcase special Father’s Day sips and bites:
—At Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Flame Tree Barbecue will offer a limited-time Dad’s Platter with brisket, pulled pork, chicken and ribs. Restaurantosaurus will offer a “burger and brew” combo featuring a jalapeño popper burger. And a Father’s Day cupcake will be available at select locations around the theme park.
—A prix fixe menu will be offered at Coral Reef Restaurant at Epcot, featuring a grilled 10-ounce top sirloin steak, a grilled shrimp skewer and loaded mashed potatoes, as well as choice of appetizer and dessert.
—Jiko at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge will offer a Father’s Day prix fixe menu that includes oak-grilled, bone-in ribeye and fire-roasted bone marrow as well as an optional wine pairing.
—Special offerings will also be available at Flying Fish at Disney’s BoardWalk Entertainment District and Citricos at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa.
For Walt Disney World dining information, guests should visit Disneyworld.com/dining or call (407) WDW-DINE.
Theme Park Thrills
If Dad loves thrills, there is plenty for him to enjoy at all four Walt Disney World theme parks.
At Epcot, car enthusiasts will rejoice on Test Track, where Dad can design a virtual concept vehicle and then take it for a high-octane spin. Afterward, he can pose for pictures with a dream car and more.
Disney’s Animal Kingdom is full of wild experiences for Dad to explore. Expedition Everest - Legend of the Forbidden Mountain features a high-speed race through icy Himalayan peaks that puts him face to face with the massive Yeti. If flying is more his style, Dad can climb aboard a banshee for an exhilarating experience in Avatar Flight of Passage located in Pandora – The World of Avatar.
Over at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Dad can have an explosively good time at Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular!, travel into another dimension on The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror or feel like a rock star aboard Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith.
Does Dad enjoy a more classic vibe? Magic Kingdom Park is the place to be, then, featuring beloved attractions such as Space Mountain, a roller-coaster ride in the dark that journeys to the furthest reaches of outer space, or Big Thunder Mountain Railroad … the “wildest ride in the wilderness!”
Sports and Outdoor Adventures
Walt Disney World offers a plethora of experiences beyond its theme parks, with plenty of options if Dad is a sport or outdoor enthusiast.
He can book a tee time at any of four championship golf courses, which feature superlative design, impeccable service, world-class amenities and overall playability. To make reservations, guests should call (407) WDW-GOLF or visit GolfWDW.com.
Does Dad love to fish? He can choose from guided fishing excursions aboard a 21-foot pontoon boat that can accommodate up to five guests, or a tournament-style fishing boat for one or two people. Reservations can be made by calling (407) WDW-BASS.
If speedy fun is more his thing, Dad can hop into a personal watercraft and zip out onto Walt Disney World waterways, available for rent at select resort marinas. Kayaks and canoes are also available at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground.
Relaxation at Disney Resort Hotels
Dad can keep this Father’s Day fun and relaxing by staying at a Disney resort hotel, choosing the story and surroundings that best fit his personality—from the spirit of a South Pacific oasis to the majesty of an African savanna and so many more.
Villa accommodations at several Disney resort hotels offer plenty of space the family can enjoy together while celebrating Dad’s special day. One-, two- and three-bedroom options and full kitchens are tailor-made for good times with family and friends.
For more information, reach out to your local travel agent.
SOURCE: Walt Disney World Resort press release.
