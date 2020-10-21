Epcot’s International Festival of the Arts Set to Debut Early 2021
Entertainment Lauren Bowman October 21, 2020
Epcot’s International Festival of the Arts is an interactive experience fun for all ages. Beginning January 8, 2021, the event is planned through February 22, 2021, at Walt Disney World’s Epcot theme park.
Guests can expect culinary surprises, captivating entertainment throughout the park, hands-on experiences, immersive workshops and more.
Plus with current promotions, deals on Disney Resort hotels offer a magical stay at a great price.
Throughout the World Showcase, booths will line the property with exceptional culinary treats. Not only delicious to taste, but these dishes will also be just as visually appealing as well. After all - we eat with our eyes first.
This festival is a great way to learn new skills and get anyone excited about the power of your imagination. Take time to leave your mark on the expression mural where guests are given a few squares to paint. Or join in a free seminar to help hone your artistic abilities.
There will also be plenty of picture-perfect opportunities for you and your family where you can ‘step’ into a photo.
Currently, Walt Disney World is offering up to a 35% discount at select Walt Disney World Resort hotels from January 3, 2021, until April 17, 2021. And Walt Disney World is offering added peace of mind with the choice to modify or cancel any of your reservations through April 30, 2021.
For more Entertainment News
More by Lauren Bowman
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS