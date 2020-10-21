Last updated: 11:35 AM ET, Wed October 21 2020

Epcot’s International Festival of the Arts Set to Debut Early 2021

Entertainment Lauren Bowman October 21, 2020

2019's Epcot International Festival of the Arts
PHOTO: 2019's Epcot International Festival of the Arts. (Photo via Walt Disney World Resort)

Epcot’s International Festival of the Arts is an interactive experience fun for all ages. Beginning January 8, 2021, the event is planned through February 22, 2021, at Walt Disney World’s Epcot theme park.

Guests can expect culinary surprises, captivating entertainment throughout the park, hands-on experiences, immersive workshops and more.

You May Also Like

Disney World Magic Kingdom Main Street Disney World Extends Vacation Package, Ticket Booking Dates Travel Agent

Mickey says "See ya real soon" as Disneyland plans reopening. Before Reopening Disneyland, CA Governor Sends Team to... Entertainment

Adult Costumes at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World Resort Is Disney World The Harbinger of Good Things to Come? Entertainment

Minnie outside Hollywood & Vine Disney Enthusiasts Chip in to Help Laid-Off Park Workers Entertainment

A female Masai giraffe was born Sept. 22, 2020, at Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort Disney’s Animal Kingdom Welcomes Its Newest Member... Entertainment

Plus with current promotions, deals on Disney Resort hotels offer a magical stay at a great price.

Throughout the World Showcase, booths will line the property with exceptional culinary treats. Not only delicious to taste, but these dishes will also be just as visually appealing as well. After all - we eat with our eyes first.

Painting at a seminar at Festival of the Arts
PHOTO: Painting at a seminar at Festival of the Arts. (Photo courtesy Disney Parks and Resorts)

This festival is a great way to learn new skills and get anyone excited about the power of your imagination. Take time to leave your mark on the expression mural where guests are given a few squares to paint. Or join in a free seminar to help hone your artistic abilities.

There will also be plenty of picture-perfect opportunities for you and your family where you can ‘step’ into a photo.

Currently, Walt Disney World is offering up to a 35% discount at select Walt Disney World Resort hotels from January 3, 2021, until April 17, 2021. And Walt Disney World is offering added peace of mind with the choice to modify or cancel any of your reservations through April 30, 2021.

For more Entertainment News

More by Lauren Bowman

Lauren Bowman
Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Park, Disney

Disneyland Delivers Harsh Criticism of California's...

TravelPulse Podcast: CDC Doctor Shares Up to Date Travel Information

California Theme Park Guidance Looks Grim for Large Parks

Universal Beijing Resort Unveils New Theme Park Details

Official HBO Game of Thrones Tour Opening in Northern Ireland in 2021

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS