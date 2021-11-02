Everything You Need To Know About Disney Genie
Disney Genie, Disney’s new itinerary planning tool, launched Oct. 19 at Walt Disney World and is coming soon to Disneyland.
The complimentary service and its two paid, add-on components, Disney Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane attraction selection replace Disney’s well-known FastPass+ and MaxPass systems and are, like their now-retired predecessors, tools intended to help guests optimize their time in the theme parks and minimize time spent waiting in lines.
Here’s everything you need about Disney Genie, Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane, plus some pro tips to help you make the most of the new system.
What Is Disney Genie?
Disney Genie is the complimentary offering that is now available to all guests visiting Walt Disney World and will soon be available to guests at Disneyland. Walt Disney World guests will access the tool within the existing My Disney Experience app at Walt Disney World and Disneyland guests will use the Disneyland app to access Disney Genie.
Disney Genie provides guests personalized itinerary planning; a real-time Tip Board with customized recommendations for experiences, wait times and next showtimes, and Lightning Lane return times; restaurant waitlist, check-in and reservations; mobile order; and access to attraction virtual queues (currently available for Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure).
Ahead of or on the day of their visit, guests can input their “Top Picks” for attractions, entertainment and dining, as well as their park-hopping plans, and Disney Genie will generate a recommended itinerary based on these selections.
Pro tip: Disney Genie recommendations are just that — suggestions. If Genie adds something to your itinerary that you’re not interested in doing, you can remove it and Genie will re-optimize your day with new recommendations.
Disney Genie+
Within Disney Genie, guests have the option to purchase Disney Genie+, a paid add-on that enables guests to bypass the standby queue and instead use the Lightning Lane (previously the FastPass entry) for most attractions. The cost is $15 plus tax per person, per day at Walt Disney World and $20 plus tax per person per day at Disneyland, where Disney Genie+ also includes free Disney PhotoPass downloads.
Once purchased for the day, Disney Genie+ can be used in all parks by guests with park hopper tickets at no additional cost.
Disney Genie+ gives guests Lightning Lane access at the following attractions:
Walt Disney World
Magic Kingdom:
Big Thunder Mountain Railroad
Buzz Lightyear Space Ranger Spin
Dumbo
Haunted Mansion
It’s a Small World
Jungle Cruise
Mad Tea Party
Magic Carpets of Aladdin
Mickey’s Philharmagic
Monster’s Inc. Laugh Floor
Peter Pan’s Flight
Pirates of the Caribbean
Splash Mountain
The Barnstormer
The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh
Tomorrowland Speedway
Under the Sea — Journey of the Little Mermaid
EPCOT:
Disney and Pixar Short Film Festival
Journey into Imagination with Figment
Living with the Land
Mission Space — Green and Orange
Soarin’ Around the World
Spaceship Earth
Test Track
The Seas With Nemo & Friends
Turtle Talk With Crush
Disney’s Hollywood Studios:
Alien Swirling Saucers
Beauty and the Beast Live on Stage
Disney Jr. Play and Dance!
Frozen Sing-Along Celebration
Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular
Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run
Muppet*Vision 3D
Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster
Slinky Dog Dash
Star Tours — The Adventure Continues
The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror
Toy Story Mania
Disney’s Animal Kingdom:
A Celebration of Festival of the Lion King
DINOSAUR
It’s Tough to Be a Bug!
Kali River Rapids
Kilimanjaro Safaris
Na’vi River Journey
The Animation Experience
Feathered Friends in Flight
Disneyland Resort
Disneyland Park:
Autopia
Big Thunder Mountain Railroad
Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters
Haunted Mansion
Indiana Jones Adventure
“it's a small world”
Matterhorn Bobsleds
Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run
Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin
Space Mountain
Splash Mountain
Star Tours – The Adventures Continue
Disney California Adventure Park:
Goofy's Sky School
Grizzly River Run
Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!
Incredicoaster
Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue!
Soarin' Around the World
Toy Story Midway Mania
Disney Genie+ at Walt Disney World also includes AR PhotoPass lenses and a series of audio tours. The full Disney Genie+ offering and details at Disneyland at a later date.
How to Purchase Disney Genie+ and Reserve Disney Genie+ Lightning Lane Reservations
When purchasing tickets, guests have the option to add Disney Genie+ for their length of stay. This option is currently available at Walt Disney World and will become available at Disneyland once Disney Genie launches. Guests can also add Disney Genie+ to previously purchased tickets, provided they are adding the service for every day. Annual Passholders as well as ticketed guests wishing to add Disney Genie+ to only some days of their vacation must purchase Disney Genie+ any time after midnight on the day they wish to use it.
Guests can reserve one Genie+ Lightning Lane reservation at a time and can reserve their first reservation beginning at 7am ET on the morning of their visit by visiting the Tip Board within Disney Genie. Here, guests can select the park where they plan to book their first reservation, and refresh the page at 7am to select an available attraction. Alternatively, guests can use the search function within the app to search for their preferred attraction, click the “LL,” and be taken to the section within the Tip Board where they can book their Lightning Lane Reservation for that attraction.
With Genie+, guests cannot select a preferred time to ride and only have the option to choose the next available return time. If your plans change and you can no longer make your Genie+ Lightning Lane reservation, you can cancel your reservation and book a new one or rebook the same attraction for a later time. But — note that Genie+ Lightning Lane reservations cannot be modified, so something you had your eye on might not still be available once you’ve gone through the canceling and rebooking process.
Pro tip: Popular attractions fill up quickly and if you want to maximize your morning, you’ll want to book your first Genie+ Lightning Lane reservation as early as possible so be ready. To date, the quickest attractions to book up in each park have been: Slinky Dog Dash at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Test Track at EPCOT, Peter Pan’s Flight at Magic Kingdom, and Na’vi River Journey and Kilimanjaro Safaris at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
When Can I Book My Next Genie+ Lightning Lane Reservation?
Guests can book another Lightning Lane as soon as they redeem their current reservation or, if a return time is more than two hours after park opening time, guests can book their next reservation in 120 minutes.
Pro tip: While you can only reserve one Lightning Lane reservation at a time, it is possible to hold multiple — even overlapping — reservations by utilizing the 120-minute window to your advantage, particularly if you plan to get a late start on your day. To do this, book a Lightning Lane return time that is more than two hours after park opening. When it’s time to book your next one (two hours after park opening time), choose another Lightning Lane reservation more than two hours into the future.
This sets you up for eligibility for two Genie+ Lightning Lane reservations at a time for the rest of the day. As soon as you redeem your first, you can pick a new one while still holding a second reservation, even if it has been less than two hours and the other one isn’t redeemable yet. Continue to do this and you’ll get even more simultaneous entitlements. Note that this method will require you to rely on the standby queue or paid Individual Lightning Lane option until it’s time to begin redeeming.
Individual Lightning Lane Attraction Selections
Some high-demand attractions within each park are not eligible for Genie+ Lightning Lane reservations and are instead available as a la carte Lightning Lane reservations for a cost of between $7 and $15 plus tax per attraction, per person. Pricing varies slightly by date and attraction and guests can reserve a maximum of two Individual Lightning Lane attractions per day. The following attractions are (or, in the case of Disneyland, will be) available as Individual Lightning Lane attraction selections:
Walt Disney World
Magic Kingdom: Seven Dwarfs Mine Train and Space Mountain
EPCOT: Frozen Ever After and Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure
Disney’s Hollywood Studios: Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance
Disney’s Animal Kingdom: Flight of Passage and Expedition Everest
Disneyland
Disneyland Park: Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance
Disney California Adventure: Radiator Springs Racers and WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure
How to Book an Individual Lightning Lane Attraction Selection
Guests staying at Walt Disney World resort hotels and other select hotels, including Shades of Green and the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin, can purchase Individual Lightning Lane attraction selections at 7 a.m. ET. All other guests can purchase at park opening time. Guests do not need to be in or to have entered a park to make either Genie+ or Individual Lightning Lane reservations.
Unlike with Genie+, guests are able to select their return time for Individual Lightning Lane attractions so if you plan to park hop, you can book your Individual Lightning Lane return times for later in the afternoon. Also unlike Genie+, Individual Lightning Lanes are not cancelable or refundable.
However, if a ride breaks down during your return window, you’ll be issued an experience redemption with the opportunity to return any time from when the ride resumes operation through the end of the day. If the ride does not resume operation or you are otherwise prevented from riding due to downtime during your return window, you can visit Guest Relations for more information about refund options.
Pro tip: Guests staying at Walt Disney World resorts who want to avoid the upcharge of Individual Lightning Lane attraction selections should take advantage of Early Theme Park Entry for Disney resort hotel guests. Disney hotel guests are able to enter all four theme parks 30 minutes before official park opening time.
Head straight for the two Individual Lightning Lane attractions (do the more expensive one first — it will fill up the fastest) and you should be able to ride both attractions quickly without having to pay! To maximize your Early Theme Park Entry time, plan to arrive 45 minutes early — an hour and 15 minutes ahead of the official park opening.
Some Final Tips
Make Sure You Have Plenty of Battery for Your Phone
Using Disney Genie and Genie+ all day means you’ll be spending more time on your phone than you might have previously on a typical day in the park. Be sure to fully charge your phone and bring an extra battery pack.
When in Doubt, Ask the Guest Experience Team
Disney has stationed a number of Guest Experience Teams around all four parks. If you need some help with Disney Genie, look for the blue umbrella and blue-shirted Cast Members.
Don’t Rely on Posted Wait Times
Disney Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane terms and conditions state that Disney cannot guarantee the accuracy of posted wait times and advise guests not to use them to decide whether to buy Genie+ or Individual Lightning Lane access.
Indeed, we’ve waited both more and less than posted wait times. They’re fine to use as a broad gauge, but guests shouldn’t expect them to be 100 percent accurate all the time.
Take Advantage of the Dining Tab in the Tip Board
Don’t miss one of the best new features introduced by Disney Genie.
Within the Tip Board section of the app, there’s a Dining tab that enables you to view by theme park walk-up wait times, next available table-service reservations, and next available mobile order arrival windows, all at a glance.
For the latest travel news, updates, and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
