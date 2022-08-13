Experience Adventure and Adrenaline at Acapulco's Xtasea Park
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff August 13, 2022
Grupo Mundo Imperial announced the new version of two of its most ambitious recreational and gastronomic projects. Now extreme tourists and culinary flavor seekers will be able to experience Acapulco's Riviera Diamante, a trip full of excitement, adventure, fun, and gastronomic delights.
The group announced the official launch of the new identity of Xtasea Park, a renovation of the first high ropes park in Acapulco and the only one of its kind in Mexico. Amid nature, the attractions are designed for all adventurers who like to feel the adrenaline rush.
Xtasea Park develops new experiences of nature and adventure tourism in Riviera Diamante Acapulco. The activities test the talent of the whole family, either on suspension bridges of different sizes or mounted with steel cables, ropes, and wood, among other entertainment options.
Xmonkey is the first and only ropes park in Guerrero with three different modalities or circuits. The use of comfortable or sports clothes is recommended.
—Advanced Circuit: Low difficulty. It has nine games and an approximate time of 20 minutes. Cost $25.
—Expert Circuit: Medium difficulty. It has nine games, to which the "Advanced Circuit" is added, for a total of 18 games. Approximate time of 35 minutes. Cost of $30.
—Legendary Circuit: High difficulty. It is integrated with the Advanced and Expert Circuits games for a total of 26 games. Approximate time of 45 minutes. Cost $35.
Record Xmonkey is an attraction that generates a dynamic, challenging, and fun environment. Visitors, through a stopwatch, will measure their time, participating in their challenge. Those who achieve the five best times will be on the "Wall of Honor" with their name, photograph, and time to beat.
Meanwhile, Tarxan is an attraction full of energy that consists of a thrilling jump into the void. The height is 143 feet and the visitor is tied with a safety harness, making a longitudinal pendulum, reaching a distance of up to approximately 200 feet. At the end of the jump, the visitor descends further by rappel until gaining ground. Afterward, they climb up the path to the Via Ferrata Rocosa until they reach the initial platform where the jump began.
This activity is for people over 18 years old, with a minimum weight of 110 pounds, a maximum weight of 200 pounds and a minimum height of five feet. The cost is $35 per person. If you want a little more adventure, combine it with the eight games of the Legendary Circuit at a special price of $50 per person.
The Free Jump is designed for adrenaline addicts as you'll make a 75-foot free fall jump, safely strapped on your hip. The cost is $25 per person, with a minimum weight of 65 pounds and a maximum of 265 pounds. The minimum height allowed is 4.2 feet.
There are also activities for the little adventurers at Xtasea Park with the "XKids Combo." It costs $17.50 per person and includes.
XJump: The little ones can jump attached to a harness to two towers 50 feet high, with the help of an inflatable to reach even higher. The activity is designed for children over five years old and lasts eight minutes per person.
XKids: A flight on a mini zip line adapted for ages 3 to 10 years, in which children will let their emotions flow for 15 minutes.
Keep in mind that the park's attractions are prohibited for pregnant women, people with cardiovascular and cervical ailments, dizziness and vertigo, and those who have recently undergone surgery or suffer from heart or respiratory diseases.
To complement the experience for all those who enjoy good food and incredible views, the Peninsula Restaurant has delicious dishes from its wood and salt kitchen that will delight the palate and generate unique experiences.
In addition, Peninsula Restaurant continues to innovate with new dining concepts, expanding the culinary experience and blending fine dining with a different entertainment offer every weekend. Diners will only fall in love with the preparations of chef Oscar Ortiz.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Exclusively Ours, Inclusively Yours at ALG Vacations®Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
Playa Hotels & Resorts Adds New Mexican Caribbean Property to Portfolio
For more information on Acapulco, Mexico
For more Entertainment News
More by TravelPulse Staff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS