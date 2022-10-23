Experience Ireland Alongside Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi
October 23, 2022
This fall, Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi—two of the biggest names in pop music, who also happen to be best friends—embarked on an epic road trip together to revisit Horan’s native Ireland and reconnect with all that he loves about his homeland.
Fans around the world are invited to tag along on their three-day journey, which is documented and presented by Guinness as a filmed episode called “Niall Horan’s Homecoming: The Road to Mullingar with Lewis Capaldi”. A celebration of what life in Ireland is like today, Homecoming is available to view on Prime Video from October 22, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. BST (12:00 p.m. EDT).
The trip was inspired by the Irish singer’s desire to retrace the origins of his life’s journey, as well as to experience his own country in its capacity as a contemporary travel destination. The film captures a story of friendship, camaraderie and an authentic connection to the land, as two global music icons reconnect with their roots and celebrate Irish culture.
Despite having left the Emerald Isle at a young age after achieving international stardom, Niall has never wavered in the deep connection he feels with his homeland. “I feel like I’ve never left,” Horan says while sipping on a pint in one of his favorite hometown pubs, Clarke’s Bar. “Every time I come home, I’m just blown away by the creativity here. Not in a Hollywood way—it's real authentic talent, people going out there and doing it for the pure love of the craft.”
In the spirit of Irish hospitality, Niall treated his Glaswegian pal to a classic brewery experience at Dublin’s Guinness Storehouse. On a tour of the iconic seven-story building, home to the world’s most famous stout, a resident beer specialist takes the boys behind the scenes of its 250-year history, the signature scents, and—of course—taste of the black brew. While enjoying a panoramic view of the city from Gravity Bar, the pair learn how to expertly pull a proper pint of Guinness and officially qualify as certified pint-pouring experts.
Guinness Proudly Presents, Niall Horan’s Homecoming: The Road to Mullingar with Lewis Capaldi from Tourism Ireland on Vimeo.
Along the way, the pair meet with world-class guitar maker George Lowden, up-and-coming Irish artist and Tullamore native Tolu Makay. They also visit St. James Brewery, explore the culturally emerging area of the Liberties, and find themselves in Dublin’s busy Grafton Street amid a crowd of tourists and residents, where they wound up performing an impromptu set with local busker Jacob Koopman. The spontaneous music session saw Horan and Capaldi singing their own songs, including the hit “Slow Hands”, in front of a surprised audience.
Quite fittingly, Horan’s visit to his hometown of Mullingar concludes with an intimate performance alongside his best mate, Capaldi, in Clark’s Bar.
