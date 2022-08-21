Experiencing Mexico's Top Hot Air Balloon Festivals
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff August 21, 2022
Over the course of the year, Mexico celebrates several hot air balloon festivals attended by expert pilots from around the world. One of the most outstanding is held in Leon City and is considered one of the most spectacular in the world. In addition to this, here are some of the most popular throughout the country.
Festival Internacional del Globo León (Leon International Balloon Festival)
The fun of this festival that is celebrated in León, four hours from Mexico City, begins with the launch of 200 giant balloons, special figures, and airships that rise simultaneously creating a big color show. Afterward, when the evening comes, a show of light and music is performed with balloons anchored to the ground, as well as musical concerts.
Hot air balloons from 20 countries participate, making this festival recognized as the most important in Latin America and one of the three best in the world. Visitors can enroll as crew members to experience the incredible experience of balloon flying, as well as work with experienced pilots from different parts of the world. Each balloon has a team, who supports the pilot during the four days of the event and is responsible for the transportation, inflation, take-off, and rescue of the aircraft.
This event takes place in the Metropolitan Park, which is a protected natural area frequented by city residents for kayaking and cycling. There are also spaces with games for children, a small train to tour the place, and several food areas, among many other attractions.
Cielo Mágico (Magic Sky), Nuevo León
Santiago, a charming town located in the state of Nuevo Leon (25 minutes from the city of Monterrey), celebrates the Magic Sky Festival which features a great show of balloons with different types of flights, as well as a night presentation with illuminated balloons.
This event takes place in an area surrounded by mountains and provides the opportunity for families to camp and spend the night and enjoy a magical sunrise. Visitors can also have fun with climbing walls, and bike rides and take classes in art workshops, among other activities designed for all ages. There is also a Gastronomic Boulevard with more than 20 restaurants, food trucks, and snacks. For adults, the Good Drinking Corridor offers wines, mixtures, artisan beers, and cocktails.
Over three days, attendees can enjoy the presentation of more than 15 musical groups, as well as circus, dance, and a wide variety of artistic presentations including the creation of mural paintings and installations made with recycled materials to promote ecological culture.
Archeological Area of Teotihuacan
This important archeological area celebrates the Health and Energy Festival where attendees enjoy a hot air balloon show, as well as pre-Hispanic ceremonies, focused on physical and spiritual health.
This event features an interesting sample of ancestral medicine, as well as craft shops and places to enjoy different dining options. On the other hand, visitors can take yoga classes, attend a concert of traditional music, and a presentation of the Aztec ball game. Throughout the day, the festival offers several concerts with modern music groups and in the evening features an impressive balloon show. To close the event, an athletic race is held dedicated to the origin of the cultures of Mexico.
Volare Festival
Taking place in the city of Orizaba in the state of Veracruz, the Volare Festival is one of the most popular because it offers many activities, apart from the show of giant balloons and aircraft that the public can take in trips of 20 minutes. This event features a wide repertoire of musical artists and gastronomic shows throughout 12 hours of fun that has included international singers like Drake Bell, among others.
More than 10 giant balloons remain anchored at 50 feet in height so visitors can admire them. Meanwhile, in the park, tourists can enjoy wide gastronomy at 40 stands and food trucks with typical regional food, hamburgers, sushi, cocktails, and other drinks. The event includes a sample of giant kites and a night drone show.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Exclusively Ours, Inclusively Yours at ALG Vacations®Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
What Not to Miss When Staying at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
For more information on Mexico
For more Entertainment News
More by TravelPulse Staff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS