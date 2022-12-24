Last updated: 11:00 AM ET, Sat December 24 2022

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi Reveals Opening Date for Mission Ferrari

Mission Ferrari launches at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi
Mission Ferrari launches at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi. (photo courtesy of Ferrari World Abu Dhabi)

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi has announced the addition of the world’s most immersive mega-coaster, Mission Ferrari debuting January 12, 2023.

Annual pass holders will have exclusive access to Mission Ferrari beginning January 5, prior to its launch to the general public.

Mission Ferrari is an all-new exhilarating, high-intensity and multi-sensory 5D roller coaster experience that includes the world’s first sideways coaster drop. The themed next generation mega-coaster combines cutting-edge technology with stunning scenic show sets, an inverted loop and state-of-the-art special effects.

The mega-coaster joins other Ferrari World thrill rides like Ferrari Rossa, the world’s fastest roller coaster and record-breaking coaster Flying Aces. In 2020, the theme park launched the all-new Roof Walk and Zip Line for guests seeking other adrenaline-pumping adventures.

"We are very excited to unveil Mission Ferrari to the world. Fans are in for a truly memorable experience with a combination of immersive ride media and an exhilarating rollercoaster track that is unlike anything else in the region," Deana Taylor, General Manager at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, said in a statement. "Twelve years strong, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is still dedicated to elevating the guest experience by introducing new rides and attractions. We can't wait for our guests to try it and create unforgettable memories at our Ferrari-inspired Park."

Located on Yas Island, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is home to a variety of family-friendly rides and attractions. The park is just minutes away from Yas Waterworld, the world's first and only Emirati-themed waterpark, Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, the world's largest indoor theme park and CLYMB Abu Dhabi, the UAE's ultimate adventure hub.

