April 15 2022

Field of Dreams Tourist Attraction Planning Major Expansion

Donald Wood

Field of Dreams baseball field with cornfield and outdoor light pole. (photo via Lynn_Bystrom / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

The new owners of Iowa’s Field of Dreams site announced plans to turn the popular tourist attraction into a destination for youth baseball and softball tournaments.

According to The Associated Press, the Field of Dreams ownership group, Go the Distance, revealed on Thursday that it would use $80 million in private investment to build baseball and softball fields, team dormitories, a hotel and other improvements.

The site was made popular with tourists following the release of Field of Dreams in 1989, and Go the Distance said the overhaul to the Dyersville, Iowa, property is expected to be completed in phases by the end of 2023.

Go the Distance’s CEO is baseball Hall-of-Famer Frank Thomas, and the group purchased controlling interest in the movie site last year for an undisclosed amount.

“I am grateful for all that the game of baseball gave me throughout my career,” Thomas told The Des Moines Register. “Now I am proud and excited to lead a team that is building opportunities for players, fans and families to enjoy our national pastime and for teams to train and compete.”

In addition to expanding the site for youth baseball and softball tournaments, Thomas and his company hope to keep Major League Baseball coming back to the site after a successful game last season between the White Sox and New York Yankees.

In 2022, the Chicago Cubs will play the Cincinnati Reds at the site on August 11.

