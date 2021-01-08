FOX Nation to Debut ‘Castles USA’ Series
Hearing “castles” may immediately send your mind on a trip to Europe, but there are actually quite a few castles and chateaus located right here in the United States of America.
FOX Nation, the subscription-based streaming service from Fox News, is bringing attention to these magnificent abodes with their new show "Castles USA," which is set to debut on January 11, 2021, and will be hosted by Jeanine Pirro who also hosts "Justice with Judge Jeanine."
Pirro will take viewers on a virtual tour of each castle, giving behind-the-scenes footage on these historic properties.
The season is a compilation of five episodes showcasing some of the most jaw-dropping dwellings in the Northeast like The Breakers in Newport, Rhode Island, Fonthill Castle in Doylestown, Pennsylvania and Oheka Castle on Long Island in New York.
“Although we are separated by decades and centuries and we may have a more simplistic way of life now, as grand as these castles are, they housed families who lived in the same way many of us live now," Pirro said about her experience filming the series. "The sweet part of it all is seeing the specialties such as tiles, fireplaces, kitchens and libraries that are so unique and dramatic it just makes visiting these castles so exciting.”
Be sure to check out the show this Monday, January 11, 2021, and maybe one of these castles will be the inspiration for your next trip.
FOX Nation is available on iOS and Android devices as well as Apple TV, Web, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, Comcast Xfinity platforms and Cox Contour platforms.
