Global Tourism Film Festival Announces Lineup

Entertainment Lacey Pfalz October 20, 2021

A photo of the Global Tourism Film Festival in Amsterdam.
A photo of the Global Tourism Film Festival in Amsterdam. (photo via Global Tourism Film Festival)

The Global Tourism Film Festival (GTFF) and the Netherlands Board of Tourism have revealed the festival’s lineup of films, workshops and seminars for this year’s virtual film festival, held October 21-24.

GTFF 2021 has received entries from nearly every continent, and selections include feature films showcasing cultures and destinations within Japan, Turkey, Zambia, Nepal, Russia and more. The different film categories include feature films, documentaries, short films and tourism commercials. Attendees can enjoy Q&As with directors and casts after the film’s showing.

Additionally, workshops and seminars will be presented on topics like public relations, screenwriting, and film financing and distribution, as well as destination seminars. A new topic discussed in a special seminar includes sustainable tourism and indigenous relations.

One feature film, “Growth,” by director Vahid Alvandifar chronicles Iran’s rich coffee history, while another, director Zara Janjua’s “A Spirited Journey,” follows a group of global philanthropists and business leaders as they traverse Nepal’s local communities, learning about the positive impacts on local communities through business initiatives that support marginalized and disabled women.

Full passes for both workshops and films for all dates of the event can be purchased online for $75 per person, while daily passes can be had for $25. Each individual feature film is $10 without a pass.

To learn more or to purchase tickets, please click here.

