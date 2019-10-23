Grupo Xcaret Continues to Build on Success
Janeen Christoff October 23, 2019
Grupo Xcaret has big plans in the Riviera Maya. The company is planning to build five hotels and a new theme park over the next eight years, according to a report in Mexico News Daily.
In an interview with newspaper El Financiero, Group Xcaret’s CEO and company founder Miguel Quintana said that two hotels are currently under construction in Playa del Carmen.
One of the new hotels will be an $85 million all-inclusive resort in Cancun, La Casa de la Playa, which is expected to open in 2020.
The Hotel Xcaret Arte is an all-inclusive, 900-room hotel where every room will be named for a Mexican artist, Quintana said. The property will also offer included tours on Xcaret’s excursions and admission to its theme parks.
The Hotel Xcaret Arte is expected to open in 2021.
The company recently opened Xavage, a park that offers a range of water adventures located just off the highway between Cancún and Playa del Carmen. Grupo Xcaret is also preparing to open its eighth theme park in the Yucatan.
