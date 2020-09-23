Grupo Xcaret Reopens Two Eco-Friendly Tours in Mexico
Entertainment Grupo Xcaret Lacey Pfalz September 23, 2020
Grupo Xcaret, the leader in sustainable tourism in the Mexican Caribbean, recently announced it has reopened two of its eco-friendly tours, Tulum and Xichen, as a part of its third reopening phase.
The company has stated that it will abide by its safety and hygiene protocol, Xafety 360 Degrees, to ensure the safety of visitors and tour guides.
The Tulum tour explores the ancient Mayan commercial center of Tulum, the first Mayan city ever discovered. Tour members also get to snorkel in the coral reef and swim in some of the cenotes surrounding Tulum, as they have access to Xel-Ha Park, Xcaret’s waterpark and natural sanctuary.
The Xichen tour explores one of the Seven Wonders of the Modern World, Chichén Itzá, a large complex of Mayan ruins on the Yucatan Peninsula. Tour members will climb the El Castillo pyramid, learn about Mayan history and swim through the Azul sacred cenote in Ik’Kil.
Both tours include transportation from hotels in Cancun and the Riviera Maya, as well as lunch. These tours are free for guests of Hotel Xcaret México because of its All Fun Inclusive program, but a reservation is still required.
