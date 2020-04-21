Grupo Xcaret to Air Mexico Espectacular on YouTube
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, popular tourist destinations around the world have had to postpone or outright cancel highly anticipated events, from music festivals to local celebrations to the Olympics.
However, Grupo Xcaret has found a way for folks to enjoy the iconic performance, Xcaret Mexico Espectacular despite the ongoing crisis.
With all of Grupo Xcaret’s parks currently closed to the public, the brand will be posting footage of Mexico’s longest-standing staged production to its YouTube channel, Xcaret Park.
The presentation, which has already been recorded in Riviera Maya, will be live-streamed from the channel on Sunday, April 26th at 8:00 pm (EST). The performance will also air on the group’s Facebook page on Sunday, May 3rd at 8:00 pm (EST).
The Xcaret production has performed over 10,000 shows to more than 22 million viewers since its original launch in 1995.
The show is well-known for its technical and artistic quality, where over 300 Mexican artists, musicians and dancers invite spectators to immerse themselves in Mexican culture through depictions of native myths and folk dances.
The performances have taken place at Gran Tlachco Theater, which had been specifically built for the show, since 2002. While the venue seat 6,000 guests, this year’s Mexico Espectacular can be viewed from any computer around the world.
This year marks the first time in 25 years that Grupo Xcaret will broadcast the entire Mexico Espectacular presentation in order to provide people around the world unique Xcaret experiences.
