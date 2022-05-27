Guide to "Stranger Things" Filming Locations
Entertainment Janeen Christoff May 27, 2022
Stranger Things' new season may take place in Indiana, Russia and California but that's not where fans should head if they want to check out the actual filming locations.
The power of movie magic has transformed these destinations into some of Stranger Things most recognizable places.
The famous Hawkins, Indiana, is actually a town southeast of Atlanta, called Jackson, Georgia.
The city is just 40 miles south of Atlanta and offers the amenities of a big city with the charm of a small town.
Visitors to Jackson can stroll through Downtown Hawkins where you can see Melvald’s General Store and the Radio Shack.
Other locations where previous seasons were filmed in Georgia include Palmetto, Georgia at Bradley’s Big Buy, which is where Eleven steals Eggo waffles, as well as Emory University’s Briarcliff, which was used to film Hawkins National Laboratory. And several of the character's houses in the show are actual houses that can be found in East Point, Georgia.
In season four, the show heads to Russia. The Eastern European country of Lithuania stands in for the country. Particularly, they shot the upcoming prison scenes in Vilnius at the century-old Lukiškes Prison.
The prison is now a tourist attraction and is available to book as an Airbnb.
Eleven and the Byers family moved to California in season four, but no scenes were actually filmed there.
New Mexico was the Golden State stand-in. The Lenora Hills High School is actually Eldorado High School. Filming also took place at the Roller King in Albuquerque, and others were shot in the small town of Los Lunas, New Mexico, and its surrounding areas.
Season 4 of Stranger Things starts streaming on Netflix May 27, 2022.
