Halloween Horror Nights Celebrating the 1980s
Entertainment Donald Wood June 07, 2019
When Halloween Horror Nights returns this fall to Universal Studios Florida, guests will be able to celebrate the macabre with 1980s-themed events and attractions.
Universal Orlando officials said the popularity of last year’s event has resulted in the park adding “new horrifying experiences inspired by some of the biggest frights of the era will invade the world's premier Halloween event—offering no escape from the decade that just won't die.”
Halloween Horror Nights kicks off September 6 and runs select nights through November 2.
The 2019 edition of Universal’s popular Halloween event will feature 10 haunted houses and five scare zones, including Stranger Things, Universal Monsters, Nightingales: Blood Pit and Depths of Fear.
In addition, Universal announced tickets for the event are now on sale. Prices for single-night tickets range from $66.99 to $91.99 plus tax, depending on the night.
Halloween Horror Nights also offers multi-night tickets, such as the Frequent Fear Pass starting at $109.99, the Frequent Fear Pass with Express Pass at $374.99, the Frequent Fear Plus Pass at $139.99 and the Frequent Fear Plus Pass with Express Pass at $459.99.
Select multi-night passes include admission on all September dates. Universal passholders can also get a discount on single-night tickets and select multi-night tickets.
For more Entertainment News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS